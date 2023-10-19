XRHealth Deploys Hundreds of VR Headsets in Israel for Victims of Hamas Attacks, Assisting Patients Coping with Anxiety, Stress, and PTSD

The Distribution of Headsets Will Span Across 30 Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living and Mental Health Centers Throughout Israel

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leading healthcare platform in Spatial computing, announces today that they are currently deploying hundreds of VR headsets in Israel to treat patients coping with anxiety, stress, and PTSD as a result of the recent Hamas attacks. The distribution of the headsets will span across 30 hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and mental health centers throughout Israel (including three Clalit hospitals).

Just 48-hours after the attacks, XRHealth mobilized to deliver the headsets to Israel to assist with the treatment and recovery of patients. XRHealth provides VR/AR therapy to patients suffering from both mental and physical conditions and can treat patients from the comfort of their home or at a healthcare facility.

The headsets in Israel will feature, XRHealth's Patient Xperience software, that aims to alleviate the burden on clinicians by providing patients with a user-friendly interface, eliminating the need for the provider's constant attention. Patient Xperience enables patients to engage in meditation, self-relaxation, stress, and anxiety relief in fifty-three different environments.

"As soon as we heard about the attacks in Israel, we wanted to make sure that as a company we were positioned to help assist the survivors of the Hamas attacks and the people of Israel through the recovery process," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Currently we are deploying hundreds of headsets; however, it is clear to us that the need for mental health interventions combined with the shortage of mental health clinicians in the current situation requires even more. Our goal is to deploy 10,000 VR headsets since we believe that VR can be a solution for patient mental health recovery while a provider assists them. We are actively looking for donations to support the deployment of the project in Israel."

Anyone interested in donating headsets to Israel, please contact XRHealth at [email protected].

About XRHealth

XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare utilizing spatial computing. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/.

CONTACT:

DeeDee Rudenstein,

[email protected],

(267) 521-9654

SOURCE XRHealth