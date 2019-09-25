XRHealth Partners with Allscripts to Provide Integrated Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Platforms

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, today announced a partnership with Allscripts to provide an integrated VR/AR platform, leveraging Allscripts Open APIs. The Allscripts Developer Program partnership enables medical professionals to prescribe and monitor the progress of VR/AR therapies on patient health.

XRHealth offers virtual reality and augmented reality solutions to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and patients and provides an engaging, therapeutic experience that helps alleviate pain, improve motor function, assess cognitive functioning, and encourages overall wellness and health. Both the VRHealth and ARHealth portals offer real-time analytics so that healthcare practitioners could evaluate patient progress and have clear insights on patient data.

"The Allscripts and XRHealth partnership will provide doctors one platform to view all critical patient information," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "All patient health records and data will be in one location so that medical professionals can easily see how therapies are helping their patients and can make necessary adjustments in real-time. The partnership marks the first time, worldwide, that VR/AR apps will be an integral part of an EHR platform."

"Allscripts is excited about the opportunity to partner with XRHealth. We're looking forward to bringing their innovative VR and AR applications to market for our clients through the Allscripts Developer Program," says Tina Joros, Vice President & General Manager Open and Allscripts Practice Financial Platform.

The Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) offers both proprietary and FHIR® enabled APIs to connect third-party applications, devices and other innovative healthcare technologies with Allscripts products. Allscripts has been supporting API integration since 2007 and is enabling over a billion data exchanges each year ­– the largest documented utilization of APIs in healthcare.

XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. The VR solution known as the VRHealth Platform collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.

