XRHealth Receives Patent to Measure Neck and Shoulder Protraction and Retraction Motions with AR/VR Technology that Are Often Needed for Rehabilitation

BOSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, announces today that they received a patent to measure neck and shoulder protraction and retraction motions with AR/VR technology that are often practiced in occupational and physical therapy rehabilitation. XRHealth originated the method of measurement that is based on technology inherent in AR/VR, which previously had no other way to measure or guide those specific motions. The new technology will provide data for physicians to measure initial agility of patients and compare that with the outcomes after treatment, to have clearly defined results.

This technique was developed after years of experimenting in the field of neck and shoulder rehabilitation. XRHealth realized there is no good solution for guiding and measuring this type of motion, which is imperative for the rehabilitation process. XRHealth uses a unique 3D element that is made of multiple pistons that move in a specific track in 3D space to create this measurement solution. Patients often suffer from protraction retraction issues as a result of whiplash, frozen shoulder, herniated disk, and certain types of degenerative diseases that can affect that area of the body. According to Spine Research Institute of San Diego, 3 million Americans suffer from whiplash each year.

"This new method of measuring protraction and retraction of the neck and shoulder will be crucial for the rehabilitation process and measuring patient progress," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Currently, there is no other way to guide and measure this motion that affects so many millions of people, yearly."

U.S. Patent Number 16/506,404, titled "Systems and Methods For Guiding And Measuring Neck and Shoulder Protraction and Retraction Motions In Virtual/ Augmented Reality" was published on July 26th.

XRHealth is a virtual clinic that treats patients at home with Virtual Reality (VR)-based therapy while they are monitored by a licensed XRHealth therapist. The XRHealth VR/AR platform combines FDA-registered medical applications with advanced data analytics, providing a comprehensive solution for therapists and patients, while collecting and analyzing patient interactions with virtual objects in virtual environments.

About XRHealth:

XRHealth is the leader in extended reality therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. XRHealth created the first virtual reality telehealth clinic in the world that utilizes the XR Platform, which collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/.

