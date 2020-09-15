XRHealth Receives Patent to Utilize Approaches that Incorporate Biofeedback in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Therapy

XRHealth plans to incorporate their VR/AR therapy with the Apple Watch, specifically since the watch has advanced features including a medical grade, FDA-cleared electrocardiogram (EKG) that measures heartbeat. XRHealth will use the output measurements of the Apple Watch to detect pain, which will modify VR/AR therapy treatment for patients based on the pain that they feel during the sessions.

"The newly awarded patent reflects XRHealth's commitment to creating the most sophisticated form of therapy that responds to patient physical needs in real-time," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Virtual Reality therapy that incorporates biofeedback will enhance and personalize the patient experience and provide clinicians with critical insights."

U.S. Patent No. 16/067,480, entitled "A Therapy and Physical Training Device," was issued on September 15, 2020.

XRHealth created the first virtual reality telehealth clinic in the world that treats multiple conditions like anxiety & stress, cognitive impairment, pain management, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis. XRHealth provides doctors with patient data that allows them to monitor and treat them in real-time.

About XRHealth:

XRHealth, is the leader in extended reality therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. XRHealth created the first virtual reality telehealth clinic in the world that utilizes the VRHealth Platform that collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/.

CONTACT:

DeeDee Rudenstein

267-521-9654

[email protected]

SOURCE XRHealth