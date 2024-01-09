XRHealth Secures $6 Million in Funding Led By Asabys Partners and Welcomes NOVA Prime as a New Investor

Funding will Support Development of AI Clinician, Using Spatial Computing

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leading healthcare platform in Spatial computing, announced today that the company secured $6 million in funding led by Asabys Partners, with the participation of NOVA Prime Fund, a venture capital fund created by global innovator LG Electronics and Clearbrook, LLC., and XRHealth's current investors. Marking the completion of the merger between XRHealth and Amelia Virtual Care, the funding supports the growth of the combined entities. The funding will also further the development of an AI-based clinician that can treat patients for mental health conditions and walk patients through physical and occupational treatment programs.

"The funding is intended to support the growth of our platform, which is now the largest virtual/augmented reality solution supporting both physical and mental health, revolutionizing digital healthcare by making it accessible to anyone, no matter where they are located," says Eran Orr, Chief Executive Officer of XRHealth. "We are also very excited to announce that we are working on an AI clinician in Spatial computing which will reduce the burden from the clinical staff and improve access to healthcare to millions of patients around the world."

The merger with XRHealth and Amelia Virtual Care has created the largest extended reality platform company covering mental, physical, and occupational health. The new funding supports the merger of the businesses, technologies, and teams, and will be used to leverage new opportunities derived from the synergies of the combined entity.

With its own virtual clinics, XRHealth provides a platform with immersive VR/AR technology and advanced data analytics to healthcare providers, that enables patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their homes. The solution helps clinicians treat patients with a broad range of mental and physical health issues, such as acute and chronic pain, post-stroke needs, fibromyalgia, anxiety, stress, dementia, and others.

"XRHealth's use of advanced technologies in its healthcare platform sets it apart as an innovative solution for healthcare," said Ali Diallo, Managing Director at NOVA Prime Fund. "The digital healthcare market is in need of unique offerings that can set the industry on the path of large scale transformation with new capabilities, greater access to care and services, and we're looking forward to working with the XRHealth as they continue to grow their offering to meet these needs."

XRHealth operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. https://www.xr.health/

