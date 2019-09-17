XRHealth to Join New Qualcomm XR Enterprise Program

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth , the leading provider of extended reality and therapeutic AR and VR applications for the medical industry, announced today that they will join the new Qualcomm® XR Enterprise Program (XEP). The new program is designed to connect XR solution providers with Qualcomm Technologies' resources and hardware ecosystem providers to accelerate XR collaboration, innovation, and industry growth.

The program brings all types of XR solution providers that are based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR Platform together from all industries, including: manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, education, etc. XRHealth brings their expertise to the program in how XR technologies impacts patient healthcare. XRHealth provides doctors with real-time analytics that can be measured to create a healthcare plan based on actual patient data.

"We are excited to be part of the Qualcomm XR Enterprise Program and look forward to pushing innovation forward in the XR healthcare industry," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "As a company, our goal is to constantly push the boundaries of what XR technologies can do to help doctors treat their patients more effectively."

XRHealth offers virtual reality and augmented reality solutions to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and patients and provides an engaging, therapeutic experience that helps alleviate pain, improve motor function, assess cognitive functioning, and encourages overall wellness and health. Both the VRHealth and ARHealth portals offer real-time analytics so that healthcare practitioners could evaluate patient progress and have clear insights on patient data.

"We believe that XR is a transformative technology that will hugely benefit many industries, including healthcare," said Brian Vogelsang, senior director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are excited to be working with XRHealth, a leader in applying XR technologies for cognitive training, motor assessments and pain management, and look forward to working together to advance immersive applications that enrich lives of physicians and patients."

About XRHealth

XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. The XR platforms collect and examine user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world computes, connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website , OnQ blog , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm XR Enterprise Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

