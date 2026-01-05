XRlabs Uses NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare to Bring Physical AI and Automation to Surgical Scopes

XRlabs is developing a novel system to retrofit existing Operating Room (OR) workflows with real-time AI analysis, vision-based tool tracking and intent-aware automation

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XRlabs , a surgical intelligence company, today announced it is using NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare to accelerate the development of physical AI for surgical visualisation, starting with exoscopes.

Surgeons use XRlabs intelligent visualization system powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare during a simulated neurosurgical procedure.

XRlabs is leveraging NVIDIA Jetson Thor for low-latency, on-device perception from surgical video, enabling real-time AI analysis and vision-based tool tracking. To support development from simulation through deployment, XRlabs is also using NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare as its sim-to-real development framework, with NVIDIA Holoscan on NVIDIA Jetson Thor as the physical AI stack for healthcare robotics.

XRlabs' goal is to transform live intraoperative video feed - the critical view surgeons rely on during procedures - into an intelligent interface that enhances decision-making and supports the surgical team in the moments that matter most. By combining real-time perception with tool awareness, XRlabs is developing intent-aware automation features, such as context-responsive framing and workflow-aware assistance, while preserving established OR setups and surgeon preferences.

XRlabs' SurgicalOS software platform is designed as a modular "retrofit" layer that integrates with existing scopes and workflows, enabling hospitals and OEMs to add AI capabilities without replacing installed systems.

"Surgery generates exceptional video and instrument data, yet very little of it becomes real-time intelligence at the point of care. Using Jetson Thor and Isaac for Healthcare, we bring a simulation-first mindset to medtech, bridging the sim-to-real gap while enabling low-latency edge perception, robust tool tracking, and controlled automation on surgical scopes that fits real OR workflows," said Dr. Ali Haddad, Founder and CEO of XRlabs and practicing neurosurgeon.

The XRlabs system referenced in this release is currently under development and not yet commercially available. XRlabs is conducting early-stage clinical evaluation, including initial use in neurosurgery, in collaboration with clinicians under appropriate oversight.

About XRlabs

XRlabs is developing a unified surgical intelligence platform that combines extended reality and AI to enhance surgical visualisation and intraoperative decision-making. Founded by neurosurgeon Dr. Ali Haddad, XRlabs is redefining how surgeons plan, train and operate. Its' mission is to make surgical excellence borderless by delivering intelligent, integrated solutions across the surgical journey that fit seamlessly into existing operating room workflows and medical devices.

