$XRP Enthusiasts to Gather at the 1st Annual Quantum Summit 2024 to Discuss The Future Of Finance & Blockchain Technology

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first annual Quantum Summit 2024 will be held in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 8th & 9th at EESystem Center located at 166 Center Street, Cape Canaveral, FL, Hosted & Sponsored by QFSTeam & $XRP Blockchain enthusiast "Mel Carmine" known for his controversial viral YouTube and rumble interviews, he is responsible for exposing those who are in the "Knowing" of the coming changes to the financial sector.

Amber & Mel Carmine Quantum Summit Speakers

QFS or "Quantum Financial System" is a theoretical concept that aims to revolutionize finance and banking by leveraging quantum computing and blockchain-related technologies. This innovative system promises enhanced security, efficiency, and transparency in global financial systems around the world. It is expected to drive significant investments, with projections of sector investment reaching trillions by the end of 2024 and the Quadrillions over the next 30 years.

$XRP has long been suspected of being the catalyst of such a financial implementation which is popularly known as "The Great Awakening". However, the implementation of QFS faces many challenges including the remnants of central banking procedures, regulatory puppets such as the SEC, along with the exponential development cost, unknown cybersecurity threats, other legal and regulatory considerations, and a potential skill gap in the field of quantum computing.

The "QFS Summit" will feature a wide array of $XRP community leaders and prominent speakers/individuals such as Valhill Capital, Dr. Jan Halper Hayes, Juan O'Savin, Platinum music producer E. Smitty, & many more. Tickets are almost sold out and the event has been moved to the downstairs conference room which holds a maximum capacity of 517. Tickets are on sale now for $199 and may be purchased at http://www.quantumsummit1776.com/

Links:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/XRPQFSTeam

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHACcQVpw_p0n03zZdSt4fg

Telegram: https://t.me/xrpqfsnesaragesara1

EESystem Center: https://stayingaliive.com/

All Media Inquiries:

Amber or Mel Carmine

[email protected]

Cape Canaveral, Fl

321.503.1670

SOURCE Quantum Summit