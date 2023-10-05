LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, XRP Healthcare marked a pivotal moment in its journey by announcing a strategic partnership with The Burnratty Investment Group, laying the foundation for a dynamic expansion into the African healthcare sector. This ambitious collaboration, led by its subsidiary XRP Healthcare Africa, aims to acquire already profitable private healthcare businesses, including pharmacies, medical centres, and hospitals, commencing its operations in Uganda.

XRP Healthcare & The Burnratty Investment Group on target for $100 Million 'Super Fund' to Transform African Healthcare Sector

"Our strategic decision to invest in real-world healthcare businesses reflects our commitment to making a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Kain Roomes, CEO of Global XRP Healthcare. "Healthcare is an essential industry that demands innovation, and our investments will not only drive profitability but also contribute to enhancing healthcare services where they are needed most."

The strategic partnership between XRP Healthcare and The Burnratty Investment Group signifies a monumental step towards advancing healthcare access and quality across the East African region.

"Our acquisition plan is a testament to our unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare in East Africa," affirmed Mukisa Joshua William, the Principal and Founding Executive Director at The Burnratty Investment Group. "We recognize the potential of existing healthcare facilities and are dedicated to modernizing and upgrading them to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the region. The plan will not only result in the acquisition and refurbishment of existing healthcare facilities but also create opportunities for employment, stimulate local economies, and contribute to the overall growth and development of the African healthcare infrastructure."

To bolster their strategic move into Africa's burgeoning healthcare sector, XRP Healthcare has enlisted the expertise of FasterCapital, a distinguished investor incubator led by CEO Hesham Zreik. With a remarkable investment portfolio exceeding 100 startups, Hesham Zreik secured a coveted ranking of #39 among Forbes' top 50 investors in 2018. FasterCapital, renowned for its outstanding track record, has facilitated funding for more than 428 startups, raising over $1.6 billion since its inception in 2010.

Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital said, "This vision is expansive, and we do not have a shortage of viable investors that are interested in investing, especially in a burgeoning industry such as the healthcare sector."

Having successfully navigated various stages of due diligence and preparation, XRP Healthcare and The Burnratty Investment Group are now poised for the next critical phase of their journey. FasterCapital will play a pivotal role in introducing them to potential investors, facilitating interviews, and paving the way for their ambitious expansion plans.

XRP Healthcare and The Burnratty Investment Group have set fundraising targets. They seek to initially raise US $3,000,000, followed by a groundbreaking US $100,000,000 'Super Fund.' This 'Super Fund' will drive the acquisition of 2,000 private healthcare establishments across Africa. This audacious endeavour aims to dominate and consolidate the multi-billion-dollar African healthcare sector within a span of 3 to 5 years and exit at a billion-dollar valuation.

XRP Healthcare and The Burnratty Investment Group, spearheading an ambitious healthcare venture in East Africa, proudly introduce their remarkable team, boasting a collective experience of over 250 years across the domains of Mergers and Acquisitions, Healthcare, and Business Development. This formidable team has a track record of creating over $20 billion in combined wealth, with board members serving as either direct or indirect participants.

Driven by a market overview that underscores the immense potential and urgent need for transformation. The African healthcare market, valued at a staggering $249 billion, presents a substantial opportunity for innovative healthcare providers as well as investors, to make a significant impact.

Despite the substantial market size, approximately 600 million Africans still lack access to quality healthcare services. This alarming statistic highlights the critical need for improved healthcare infrastructure and services, particularly in underserved regions. XRP Healthcare and The Burnratty Investment Group are committed to addressing this disparity and enhancing healthcare access and quality for millions of Africans.

Uganda, a country at the heart of this transformational journey, is home to approximately 4,000 private healthcare facilities. These facilities play a crucial role in the healthcare ecosystem, providing essential services to communities across the nation. XRP Healthcare and The Burnratty Investment Group's strategic acquisition approach in Uganda will not only elevate the quality of healthcare but also contribute to the growth and development of the local healthcare sector.

With a target of acquiring 20 to 30 healthcare facilities per month, this strategic initiative aims to elevate healthcare access and quality by upgrading and modernizing existing establishments.

The core focus of this acquisition plan is to implement comprehensive improvements, including the introduction of telepharmacy services, facility refurbishment, and the integration of new and enhanced medical equipment and technology which will include NASA-designed ventilators.

With a population of 45.74 million*, Uganda stands out as one of the global leaders in traffic fatalities. Dr. Annet Alenyo Ngabirano, President Emeritus of the African Federation for Emergency Medicine (AFEM), recently shed light on Uganda's healthcare challenges. From her perspective as a medical professional, she underscored how the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the inadequacy of available medical equipment for prehospital emergency care. It's particularly concerning given that the latest data reveals a mere 1.3 ICUs per million people in Uganda, with ICUs typically being the critical spaces housing ventilators for severe medical conditions.

By breathing new life into these healthcare facilities, XRP Healthcare and The Burnratty Investment Group seek to provide the African population with better access to high-quality healthcare.

About XRP Healthcare: XRP Healthcare is the first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger. XRP Healthcare aims to profoundly impact healthcare infrastructure, services, and innovation.

The Burnratty Investment Group: The Burnratty Investment Group is a renowned investment firm that aims to dominate and consolidate the highly fragmented billion-dollar African healthcare sector through the merger and acquisition of small and medium-sized healthcare businesses.

FasterCapital: FasterCapital is an investor incubator specializing in connecting startups with compatible investors. Under the leadership of CEO Hesham Zreik, FasterCapital has a remarkable track record of assisting startups in securing funding and achieving their growth objectives. Established in 2010, the organization has played a pivotal role in securing funding for more than 428 startups, raising over $1.6 billion to date.

