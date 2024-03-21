DUBAI, UAE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, an innovative force on a mission to transform healthcare through mergers, acquisitions and blockchain is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Expogroup, a renowned organizer of international trade exhibitions, to extend its footprint in emerging markets.

XRP Healthcare Announces Strategic Partnership with Expogroup to Expand Presence in Africa

Expogroup, with its inception in 1996, has spearheaded export-oriented International Trade Exhibitions across the Middle East & Africa, solidifying its position as a key player in the industry. Over the past 27 years, Expogroup has meticulously organized annual trade fairs in 14 regional countries, showcasing the latest innovations and fostering collaborations across various sectors.

In addition to its footprint in Africa and the Middle East, Expogroup has successfully hosted numerous events in emerging markets such as the CIS, Australia, Latin America, and India. With a robust network spanning more than 37 countries and managing over 25 trade fairs annually, Expogroup has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in facilitating international business connections and fostering economic growth.

Chairman Whitney Lynn, boasting 45+ years of M&A expertise, was a member of Corum Group Ltd. and recently joined XRP Healthcare, boasts a track record of generating USD 10 billion in wealth & orchestrating 400+ M&A transactions totalling over USD 4 billion across 13+ countries in 35 years said, "We are looking forward to working more closely with Expogroup who through their extensive knowledge have key insights into the healthcare industry in Africa including market trends, regulatory frameworks, and key players, allowing XRP Healthcare to provide innovative healthcare solutions which are bound to positively impact human beings."

Commenting on the partnership, Kain Roomes, Founder of XRP Healthcare, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Expogroup, a trailblazer in the international trade exhibition industry. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to expand our presence in Uganda in particular."

XRP Healthcare through this new partnership hopes to establish its brand presence which is crucial for attracting potential targets or investors for its M&A activities, as Expogroup's events serve as a platform for showcasing emerging healthcare businesses, startups, and investment opportunities in Uganda, by partnering with Expogroup, XRP Healthcare gains access to a pool of potential targets for its M&A activities, streamlining the deal-sourcing process and increasing the likelihood of identifying suitable investment opportunities.

Expogroup's extensive experience and global reach will provide XRP Healthcare with invaluable opportunities to improve its targeted acquisitions with premier healthcare solutions, forge strategic partnerships, and explore new avenues for growth. Synergistically XRP Healthcare plans to introduce new demographics to Expogroup through joint initiatives and showcasing its events in its positively received XRP Healthcare Magazine which is available in physical form across Africa, the Middle East, the USA and Europe as well as globally in digital format.

XRP Healthcare hopes to accelerate its expansion efforts and drive a positive impact on healthcare delivery across the African continent.

Looking ahead, both XRP Healthcare and Expogroup are poised to harness the power of collaboration and innovation to address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry, unlocking new opportunities for mutual growth and success.

For more information about XRP Healthcare and its partnership with Expogroup, please visit www.xrphealthcare.com

About XRP Healthcare:

XRP Healthcare is a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, committed to transforming the delivery of healthcare services globally. With a focus on technology-driven solutions and patient-centric care, XRP Healthcare strives to improve access to quality healthcare and enhance health outcomes for individuals and communities.

About Expogroup:

Expogroup is a premier organizer of international trade exhibitions, dedicated to facilitating business connections and driving economic growth across emerging markets. With over 27 years of industry experience, Expogroup has established a reputation for excellence in event management and fostering international trade relations, serving as a catalyst for business expansion and development.

