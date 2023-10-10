XRP Healthcare Expands Its Reach into Africa by Listing on Coinstore

10 Oct, 2023

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, a pioneering Web3 Healthcare company, is pleased to announce its listing on Coinstore, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform. This strategic move comes as XRP Healthcare seeks to capitalize on the burgeoning healthcare market in Africa, with a primary focus on Uganda. Coinstore users can now access XRP Healthcare's innovative healthcare solutions and utilize its fast payment system built on the XRP Ledger.

The trading link to access XRP Healthcare's token (XRPH) on Coinstore is now live: https://www.coinstore.com/#/spot/XRPHUSDT

XRP Healthcare's expansion into Africa aligns perfectly with Ripple Labs' increasing presence in the region. As Ripple Labs brings attention to fast-transacting cryptocurrencies and liquidity solutions, XRP Healthcare's entrance into the African market is timely, given the growing interest in crypto adoption across the continent.

Moreover, XRP Healthcare recently secured a listing on LBank, a prominent exchange founded in Indonesia with a strong foothold in Dubai, U.A.E. This dual listing strategy positions XRP Healthcare for greater exposure in the rapidly expanding Asian and African markets, where Coinstore has garnered a devoted following due to its unique market positioning.

In a significant development, XRP Healthcare, in partnership with The Burnratty Investment Group, recently announced plans to acquire and merge between 1500 and 2000 already profitable private healthcare facilities across Africa. This initiative aims to address the highly fragmented healthcare industry in the region by upgrading infrastructure, facilities, services, and equipment. 

Furthermore, XRP Healthcare has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Spiritus Medical, a company with NASA-designed ventilator technology. This partnership is bringing the first NASA-designed ventilators into Uganda, a move that is set to have a profound impact on saving lives.

XRP Healthcare remains committed to revolutionizing the healthcare industry in Africa and beyond, leveraging its cutting-edge XRP Ledger fast transactions and strategic partnerships to provide accessible and efficient healthcare solutions.

About XRP Healthcare:

XRP Healthcare is a Web3 Healthcare company with a mission to transform healthcare systems by leveraging blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. The company offers innovative solutions to address the challenges of the fragmented healthcare industry in Africa and Asia, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and accessibility to quality healthcare.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an endorsement of any cryptocurrency or exchange platform. Please conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.

