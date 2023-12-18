XRP Healthcare Makes History with Launch of Exclusive Health & Blockchain Magazine at At.mosphere, the World's Highest Restaurant in Burj Khalifa

18 Dec, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At.mosphere, perched 442m above ground in the iconic Burj Khalifa, sets the stage for XRP Healthcare's groundbreaking quarterly magazine launch. With its unparalleled views of Downtown Dubai, this renowned venue provides the perfect backdrop for the inaugural issue featuring an exclusive interview with Margot Cooijmans, Director of Philips Foundation, an NYSE-listed technology company that is pioneering healthcare solutions and providing access to quality healthcare for underserved communities.

XRP Healthcare Makes History with Launch of Exclusive Health & Blockchain Magazine at At.mosphere, the World's Highest Restaurant in Burj Khalifa
This symbolic setting marks a pivotal moment as XRP Healthcare approaches another milestone, having achieved remarkable growth within just 12 months since its debut at the London Sologenic meet-up event.

The magazine's premiere issue will delve into a diverse array of topics, including healthcare technology, mergers and acquisitions, and other pertinent subjects shaping the healthcare industry. The magazine will be available in print, catering to a broad and eager audience spanning Africa, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, with detailed interviews of XRP Healthcare & The Burnratty Investment Group's 'dream team,' strategically assembled to revolutionize Africa's fragmented private healthcare sector, starting with Uganda.

The XRP Healthcare quarterly magazine aims to update the community on its progress raising the prospective 3 million funds and unveiling the 100 million superfund intended for active acquisition of pharmacies, medical centres, and hospitals across the African continent.

Founder Kain Roomes said: "We believe that XRP Healthcare Magazine will serve as a valuable resource for industry professionals, thought leaders, and enthusiasts seeking in-depth perspectives on the latest trends, innovations, and transformative initiatives within the healthcare sector. We are confident that the magazine will foster meaningful discussions, drive awareness, create new partnerships and contribute to the ongoing dialogue around the future of healthcare mergers, acquisitions and blockchain."

The XRP Healthcare magazine is available digitally to download now at ISSUU and physical copies will be made available without charge from the Burj Khalifa as of today and Salem Medical Centre including various other locations in Dubai's renowned Hospital City from the beginning of January 2024, with distribution of the magazine going to  London, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, home to its expansion through mergers and acquisitions of private healthcare facilities throughout Africa.

