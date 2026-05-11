The First AI Healthcare Platform Built on the XRP Ledger Accelerates Expansion of Its XRPH Wallet Infrastructure, XRPHAI Rewards Framework, and Mobile-First Global Healthcare Accessibility Strategy

DUBAI, UAE, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

XRP Healthcare today announced a strategic partnership with Victus Global to support the continued expansion of the XRP Healthcare ecosystem globally.

XRP Healthcare Partners With Leading Web3 Growth and Venture Firm Victus Global to Expand Its AI Healthcare Ecosystem

The partnership is intended to support liquidity infrastructure, ecosystem growth, broader accessibility, and long-term expansion across the XRP Healthcare ecosystem.

Victus Global is a Web3-focused venture and growth firm specialising in liquidity infrastructure, market making, strategic growth support, and exchange expansion coordination for digital asset projects. The firm was recognised by TechBullion as one of the best-performing venture funds in Web3 and has worked with a range of emerging blockchain ecosystems across the digital asset sector.

The partnership comes at a pivotal stage in XRP Healthcare's growth following the successful launch of XRPHAI on MEXC, the activation of live XRPHAI rewards inside the XRPH AI App, and the continued expansion of the company's XRP-powered healthcare infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Victus Global will support the continued growth of the XRP Healthcare ecosystem through liquidity infrastructure, strategic growth coordination, market expansion support, and broader exchange growth initiatives.

XRP Healthcare was also the first platform to focus on XRP-powered healthcare payments through the XRPH Wallet ecosystem, which became operational in 2023.

The company's expanding intellectual property and trademark portfolio includes protections covering XRP-powered healthcare payment infrastructure and related healthcare payment services across multiple jurisdictions including the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the UAE, and parts of Africa.

The XRP Healthcare ecosystem includes the XRPH AI App, XRPH Wallet, XRPHAI utility rewards infrastructure, healthcare participation systems, and the XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card.

The free XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card is available directly inside the XRPH AI App and provides discounts of up to 80% on eligible medications at more than 68,000 participating pharmacies across the United States, including Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart Pharmacy, Kroger, Rite Aid, and Duane Reade.

Users currently earn XRPHAI rewards through activities including AI health assessments, CalmXRPH wellness sessions, image-based symptom scans, community referrals, and eligible Prescription Savings Card usage through XRP Healthcare's live "Proof of Health™️" rewards framework designed to help users "Earn Rewards for Healthy Actions."

XRP Healthcare confirmed that:

Phase 1 activated XRPHAI rewards for users completing healthy actions inside the XRPH AI App

Phase 2 introduced enhanced reward boosts for eligible XRPH and XRPHAI participants

Phase 3 expanded ecosystem accessibility through the XRPH Wallet infrastructure

With global smartphone adoption continuing to accelerate across emerging markets, XRP Healthcare believes mobile-first AI healthcare ecosystems will play an increasingly important role in expanding healthcare participation and accessibility worldwide.

"Partnering with Victus Global represents an important milestone for the XRP Healthcare ecosystem," said Kain Roomes, Founder and CEO of XRP Healthcare.

"As we continue scaling globally, strengthening liquidity infrastructure, accessibility, and ecosystem participation becomes increasingly important. We believe this partnership supports the next phase of growth across the XRP Healthcare ecosystem as we continue expanding our infrastructure, user base, and global reach."

Laban Roomes, COO and Co-Founder of XRP Healthcare, added:

"Over the past several years, we have quietly built real infrastructure, real utility, and a growing ecosystem designed to help bridge the gap between healthcare accessibility, AI, and blockchain technology. Our mission is to help make intelligent healthcare participation more accessible globally, particularly across underserved regions and emerging markets where mobile adoption is accelerating rapidly. We believe this partnership represents another important step forward in building infrastructure capable of reaching millions of people worldwide."

Matisse Eykelberg, CEO of Victus Global, commented:

"We look for projects with strong leadership, clear long-term vision, real infrastructure, and the ability to scale beyond short-term market cycles. XRP Healthcare has positioned itself uniquely at the intersection of AI, healthcare, blockchain infrastructure, and real-world utility. We believe the ecosystem has significant long-term growth potential and we look forward to supporting its continued expansion."

XRP Healthcare confirmed that additional ecosystem accessibility initiatives through the XRPH Wallet infrastructure will be announced separately.

XRPHAI currently has an initial circulating supply of 100 million tokens verified on CoinMarketCap.

XRP Healthcare believes the continued evolution of digital asset infrastructure and regulatory frameworks may create additional opportunities for blockchain-based healthcare participation and payment systems globally.

Learn More About the XRP Healthcare Ecosystem

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, combining AI-powered healthcare engagement, XRPL-based infrastructure, rewards systems, and real-world healthcare accessibility. Its ecosystem includes the XRPH AI App, XRPH Wallet, XRPHAI utility rewards, and healthcare participation tools designed to support global accessibility with a strategic focus on emerging markets.

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Sarah James

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www.xrphealthcare.ai

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SOURCE XRP HEALTHCARE LIMITED