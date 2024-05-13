XRP Healthcare Solidifies Presence in Uganda with Trademark Registration Success

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, a pioneering force in healthcare innovation, proudly announces the registration of its trademark in Uganda, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to revolutionize healthcare services in the region. Concurrently, the company underscores its unwavering dedication to self-reliance by discontinuing its collaboration with any third parties, thus emphasizing its resolve to drive forward under its own stewardship.

The registration of the XRP Healthcare trademark serves as a necessary prerequisite for the company to create its brand of pharmacies, medical centres, and hospitals in Uganda. This strategic move underscores XRP Healthcare's commitment to not only expand its footprint, but also to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services through its proprietary establishments.

This intentional manoeuvre is indicative of XRP Healthcare's steadfast focus on establishing a robust presence in Uganda's healthcare landscape, underpinned by a vision to enhance access to quality medical services across the nation. By fortifying its trademark rights, XRP Healthcare reaffirms its dedication to fostering trust, reliability, and excellence in healthcare delivery through its brand and the ability to grow exponentially.

Moreover, XRP Healthcare is poised to embark on a transformative journey in Uganda, with ambitious plans for mergers and acquisitions of private healthcare facilities. Through strategic partnerships and investments, the company aims to elevate the standard of healthcare provision, ensuring that every individual has access to comprehensive and compassionate medical care services via its acquisitions or the XRPH App available on iOS and Google Play.

Kain Roomes CEO and Founder of XRP Healthcare commented "The groundwork for these initiatives is already underway, with meticulous attention to legal and regulatory compliance. XRP Healthcare has established a tax structure that aligns with Uganda's regulations, ensuring seamless integration into the local healthcare ecosystem, and with the successful registration of the XRP Healthcare Trademark in Uganda the company is now poised to establish its brand here in Uganda through the acquisition of pharmacies, medical centres and hospitals.

Whitney Lynn, Chairman of XRP Healthcare said "The registration of our trademark in Uganda is not just a procedural milestone; it represents a firm commitment to the communities we serve and the start of a new chapter in accessible healthcare innovation. By forging ahead on our own terms, and remaining independent of any third parties, we are ensuring that our commitment to our mission remains pure and focused. We are excited to begin the work of transforming the healthcare landscape in Uganda, ensuring that every facility and service we introduce will embody the highest standards of care and efficiency that XRP Healthcare is known for globally. This is about building lasting health infrastructure where it is most needed, driven by local needs and global standards."

Business Development Officer Laban Roomes also commented saying, "XRP Healthcare has been successfully registered as a trademark in Uganda, following a comprehensive and persistent process. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for us, as it ensures the protection of our brand identity within the Ugandan market. With our trademark secured, XRP Healthcare acquisitions can confidently display our trademarked logo on their premises without concern for unauthorized usage or protests from third parties - maintaining the integrity of our intellectual property and brand identity."

Further support came from Peter Kyobe Waiswa, known worldwide for his expertise in the Healthcare Industry - Peter who joined XRP Healthcare recently was quoted as saying "I am thrilled to join XRP Healthcare and contribute to the transformation of Uganda's private healthcare sector, through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, we aim to improve access to quality healthcare facilities for the people of Uganda."

Exciting news indeed for a company who no longer wishes to rely on investment firms or business angels, for its expansion in Africa but has opted to finance acquisitions through its internal means and investments. This strategic decision positions XRP Healthcare for sustained growth and success in consolidating the highly fragmented healthcare sector in Africa.

XRP Healthcare remains committed to its mission of transforming healthcare paradigms and enhancing the well-being of communities worldwide. With the trademark registration in Uganda, XRP Healthcare is poised to redefine healthcare standards, setting new benchmarks for quality, accessibility, and innovation.

About XRP Healthcare:

XRP Healthcare is the first Pharma and Healthcare platform on the XRP Ledger, enabling fast global payments, improving healthcare access in emerging markets, and creating real-world utility by transforming global healthcare through mergers, acquisitions and blockchain.

