XS Brokers Announces New Leadership Structure

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XS Brokers (XSB), a leading independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, today announced a new executive leadership structure. Eric Wirkus has been promoted to President effective immediately. XS Brokers Former President Adam Devine will strategically pivot to CEO.

"The following changes come as XSB experiences well over a decade of proven growth, expansion and profits. Our success is a testament to the firm's internal bench strength and management leadership," said Devine. "This new structure enhances XSB's ability to execute on product expansion, operational efficiencies and growth strategies and strengthen our ability to meet the ongoing needs of our clients and trading partners. This new leadership structure also ensures our mission to deliver sustainable operational and profit excellence in a hyper-competitive industry."

In his eleven years at XSB, Eric Wirkus has had an exceptional career, growing from underwriter to respected industry veteran. His roles have included growing and developing business as well as fostering relationships. "Eric is the right leader for XS Brokers," said Devine. "Eric has had an impressive record and performance as the firm's Executive Vice President of Underwriting. His strong industry knowledge, success as a manager, and effective leadership skills will help XS Brokers continue its solid growth path and reputation in the industry."

Wirkus remarked, "There is no better time to lead XSB. Having largely grown my career with XS Brokers, I am thrilled to take on these new responsibilities. Adam's vision for the company has been clear, concise and strategically well executed. Moving forward, our priority is to build on our success and position XSB as the preeminent E&S Underwriting and Brokerage provider in the markets we serve."

Eric has over 23 years of insurance related experience including credit analysis and marketing and production roles and has a B.A. in Economics.

The following leaders have also been promoted:

Gretchen Jackman – Promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gretchen joined XS Brokers in March of 2010. A member of the Senior Management Team, Gretchen is responsible for overseeing Corporate Operations, Human Resources, Information Technology and setting policy and procedure. Gretchen has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. She has a background in claims, book management and accounting.

Tony Constanzo – Promoted to Chief Markets Offices (CMO), Binding Markets. As Chief Markets Officer and a member of XS Brokers' Senior Management Team, Tony Constanzo is responsible for carrier relationships, developing strategic alliances and mentoring underwriting staff. Tony brings a vast amount of insurance experience to the company having worked in the E&S insurance industry since 1991.

Wirkus stated, "Gretchen and Tony have been mission-critical in XSB's historical success and business performance. They both have a deep understanding of the business dynamics and requirements required to take us to the next level. I am proud to have them on the Leadership Team, and with their help, well positioned to continue our fast-paced growth and operational proficiency."

XS Brokers Insurance Agency (www.xsbrokers.com) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. With offices throughout the Northeast and Southeast, XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers. Since 1978, XSB focuses on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. Licensed in 50 states and with well over 30 binding authority facilities and strategic carrier appointments, XSB continues to achieve double-digit growth and profit.

