XS Brokers Expands Atlanta Office, Hires Four

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XS Brokers (XSB), a leading independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, continues their rapid expansion in the Southeast region, hires Brent Johnson, VP and Carrie Sheen, AVP, CIC. XSB has also hired Patrick Siwick, Casualty Broker and Griffin Jennings, Underwriter. These new hires come on the heels of the recent announcement of Jim Epting, Executive Vice President, to build and lead the XSB brand presence among retail agents throughout the Southeast region.

Brent Johnson brings over 15 years of experience to XSB, most recently as Associate Managing Director at Burns & Wilcox. Carrie Sheen, AVP, CIC, also moves to XSB from Burns & Wilcox, bringing over 20 years of experience, most recently as Director of Commercial Underwriting. "At XS Brokers, we pride ourselves on developing solid relationships based on our responsiveness and expertise," stated Jim Epting. "Both Brent and Carrie are well known for their expertise and ability. They will help us with our expansion efforts in Georgia and the Southeast states and play a critical role in growing and maintaining the XSB brand presence among retail agents."

Additional new hires include Patrick Siwick, who has previous experience as a casualty underwriter at IFG Companies, and Griffin Jennings, whose most recent experience was as a commercial lines underwriter at Burns & Wilcox.

XS Brokers Insurance Agency (www.xsbrokers.com) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. With offices throughout the Northeast and Southeast, XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers. Since 1978, XSB focuses on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. Licensed in 50 states and with well over 30 binding authority facilities and strategic carrier appointments, XSB continues to achieve double-digit growth and profit.

