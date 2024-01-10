XS Brokers Hires Adam Geiss, Expands in Southeast

XS Brokers Insurance Agency

10 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Providing leading-edge solutions for insurance retailers in the Carolinas

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XS Brokers (XSB), a leading independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, hires industry veteran Adam Geiss as Vice President to lead its expansion efforts in the Carolinas.

"Charlotte, a vibrant and growing city, has strategically been on our radar for a while. Critical for us has been to identify the right person who is well respected by retail agents & brokers and our carrier partners and then position XS Brokers in the marketplace," stated Adam Devine, CEO. "Adam Geiss meets the criteria given his demonstrated binding experience and strong relationships throughout the Carolinas. We are excited to have him on board."

Geiss has been a highly regarded brokerage veteran in the Excess & Surplus Lines market for over 15 years. According to Eric Wirkus, President, "Adam brings to XS Brokers a proven understanding of the Carolina marketplace and will play a pivotal role in our expansion efforts throughout the Southeast. He will be responsible for building out the local team and establishing us as one of the leading E&S Specialty providers in the territory."

"I am extremely delighted to join XS Brokers and lead its expansion efforts throughout North and South Carolina," said Geiss. "To me, what sets XS Brokers apart from others is their focus on meeting the client's needs. XS Brokers has all the same tools as other binding and wholesale brokerage groups, but responsiveness and transparency are the difference. I am honored to bring XS Brokers into the Carolinas."

Before joining XS Brokers, Geiss held various senior roles at Hull & Company over his 15-year tenure.

XS Brokers Insurance Agency (www.xsbrokers.com) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. With offices throughout the Northeast and Southeast, XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers. Since 1978, XSB has focused on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. Licensed in 50 states and with well over 30 binding authority facilities and strategic carrier appointments, XSB continues to achieve double-digit growth and profit.

