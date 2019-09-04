XS Brokers Hires James (Jim) Epting as Executive Vice President

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XS Brokers (XSB), a leading independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, has again expanded its team with the hiring of Jim Epting as Executive Vice President. As XSB continues its rapid growth and expansion, Jim will build and lead the XSB brand presence among retail agents throughout the Southeast region.

"Jim is a respected figure in the Excess & Surplus industry with 28 years of experience. Jim has a proven record of building and facilitating long-term business relationships with both retail agents and industry underwriters. Jim's professionalism, knowledge and winning management style is what attracted us to him," said Adam Devine, President & CEO.

Jim was most recently Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Burns & Wilcox of the Southeast Region, where he led the development of over $300,000,000 Binding Authority/MGA premium placement initiatives in the region.

"Jim is the logical choice to lead our expansion efforts in Georgia and the Southeast states given his close relationship with key retail agents. He is exceptionally familiar with their needs, requirements and the competitive landscape," said Eric Wirkus, Executive Vice President. He added, "Jim is well-known for his focused performance of delivering sustainable growth and profit. He is an excellent addition to our senior management team."

"What I found most compelling about XSB was its undisputed growth and profit performance, throughout the Northeast marketplace. Their team's performance with recent strategic expansion efforts into new markets such as Florida and Mid- Atlantic states quickly reinforced for me that this was the group I needed to join," said Jim Epting.

Jim is a graduate of University of Georgia with a BA degree in Risk Management & Insurance.

XS Brokers Insurance Agency (www.xsbrokers.com) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. With offices throughout the Northeast and Southeast, XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers. Since 1978, XSB focuses on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. Licensed in 50 states and with well over 30 binding authority facilities and strategic carrier appointments, XSB continues to achieve double-digit growth and profit.

