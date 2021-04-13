XS Brokers Promotes Brian Dunn To Southeast Regional Leader Strengthening Commitment to Service-Driven Partnerships

ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XS Brokers (XSB), a leading independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, has expanded Brian A. Dunn's role to advance the company's growth and development as Southeast Regional Leader. In line with XS Brokers focus on creating strong partnerships with their independent agent clients, Dunn's experience, customer service strengths, and a commitment to relationship-building, made him a natural fit for this position.

"We knew when we hired him that he was a well-respected, third generation insurance professional with proven independent agency relationships. What we've quickly come to learn is how impactful and skilled he is at building relationships with clients and staff," said Adam Devine, CEO. "Brian's leadership qualities, business acumen and understanding of the greater Southeast insurance marketplace make him a natural to lead our brand expansion efforts throughout the entire Southeast region."

While Dunn is relatively new to XS Brokers, joining the firm in November 2020, "It is very clear Brian understands what it will take to get retail agents' attention and commitment to work with XS Brokers as a new wholesaler partner in the entire Southeast. He and his team have been relentless in their execution of the plan," said Eric Wirkus, President.

"Joining XS Brokers made complete sense to me because of their 40+ years of unwavering support in helping retail agencies solve client challenges. We have an opportunity in the Southeast region to earn our fair share of the excess and surplus insurance marketplace by building and fostering true relationships with retail agents," stated Dunn. "It comes down to listening and communicating, offering relevant solutions, and bringing speed and accuracy to everything we do in support of their business."

Dunn is a graduate of American Intercontinental University with a BS degree in criminal justice with an emphasis on homeland security and crisis planning. Brian also served in the U.S. Navy.

XS Brokers Insurance Agency (www.xsbrokers.com) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. With offices throughout the Northeast and Southeast, XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers. Since 1978, XSB focuses on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. Licensed in 50 states and with well over 30 binding authority facilities and strategic carrier appointments, XSB continues to achieve double-digit growth and profit.

SOURCE XS Brokers Insurance Agency

