XS Brokers Taps Kevin Mordarski to Lead its New Healthcare Practice

QUINCY, Mass., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XS Brokers (XSB), a leading independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, announces industry veteran Kevin Mordarski to lead its newly formed Healthcare Practice, designed to advise retail agents and brokers on coverage placement strategies and requirements for hospitals and healthcare facilities countrywide.

"For several years we strategically laid the groundwork to position XS Brokers in the allied health arena to support our retail partners' requests. Quickly, the demand grew to additional segments within healthcare, leading us to the creation of this comprehensive practice," stated Adam Devine, CEO. "These include Assisted Living Facilities, Nursing Homes, Allied Medical Fields, and Social Service Agencies."

Mordarski has a successful track record in the Healthcare Professional Liability market for over 20 years. According to Eric Wirkus, President, "Kevin brings to XS Brokers a clear and decisive approach that allows us to bring an added level of expertise to retailers. He will be responsible for building a practice team that establishes us as one of the country's leading E&S Specialty providers for healthcare."

XS Brokers' existing and new relationships with the leading carriers for these industries aligns the company's expertise with the best solutions for agents and their clients. "There is no doubt, healthcare insurance continues to be the fastest growing segment in the country. For retailers to sustain growth while addressing their clients' rapidly changing needs, it's critical to have access to a wholesale partner that possesses deep specialization in healthcare segments to provide the required coverage and service solutions," said Kevin Mordarski, Vice President, Healthcare Practice Leader.

Kevin attended Central Connecticut State University. He also holds industry certifications in Long-term Care, Miscellaneous Healthcare and Social Services.

XS Brokers Insurance Agency (www.xsbrokers.com) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. With offices throughout the Northeast and Southeast, XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers. Since 1978, XSB focuses on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. Licensed in 50 states and with well over 30 binding authority facilities and strategic carrier appointments, XSB continues to achieve double-digit growth and profit.

