XSELL and WellBe Partner to Boost Patient Outreach

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XSELL, a real-time agent assist platform, and WellBe Senior Medical, an in-home medical provider for complex patients living with chronic conditions, have teamed up to improve patient outreach and engagement. The partnership aims to increase the number of patients who engage with WellBe to benefit from comprehensive home-based geriatrics care. WellBe's focus on bringing quality care to patients in their homes begins with telephonic outreach to members to introduce the covered services. XSELL's real-time agent assist technology provides WellBe agents with the tools and information required for educating potential patients to schedule appointments.

By using XSELL's platform, WellBe outreach specialists have more consistent conversations with patients about WellBe's value, which has led to an increase in appointment scheduling rates. XSELL's eXpert Model technology equips agents in real time with the specific language, reminders and information necessary to build rapport, address concerns, and effectively communicate the value of WellBe's care model telephonically through the Real-Time Coach. Additionally, XSELL's Supervisor Experience enables WellBe Contact Center Managers to gain actionable insights into ongoing conversations, monitor performance metrics, and identify top-performing agents.

"This partnership has been a real win in helping us connect with more patients and get them the care they need," said Ed Hahn, VP of Contact Center, WellBe Senior Medical. "The team has been excited to utilize XSELL since go-live."

"We're incredibly excited to partner with WellBe Senior Medical to increase participation in these highly beneficial programs for seniors," said Mike Brennan, Chief Customer Officer at XSELL. "The ethos of our entire platform is designed to empower agents and drive results."

About XSELL Technologies:

XSELL is a leading provider of real-time agent assist solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing customer interactions across the healthcare industry. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, XSELL empowers organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences designed to foster long-term engagement.

About WellBe Senior Medical

WellBe Senior Medical works with health plans to provide home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe's providers are committed to providing personalized CompleteCare™ wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers, and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical please visit wellbe.com or call 1-855-493-5523.

