XSELL Technologies receives significant growth investment from Sageview Capital to support rapid expansion
XSELL Technologies uses an augmented intelligence platform to raise the mastery of every agent, create dynamic sales results and change the way businesses interact with their customers.
Oct 15, 2020, 14:15 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XSELL Technologies announced today that it has received an equity investment from Sageview Capital, a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading-tech-enabled businesses. XSELL was founded on the belief that the behavior of the very best sales agents could be learned, replicated and amplified to every agent in real time to transform the way that businesses interact with their customers.
As a minority investor, Dean Nelson, Senior Partner at Sageview Capital, will join the company's board of directors. "XSELL is changing the way agents engage with their customers. By identifying behaviors from top performing reps and empowering the entire team with those best practices, XSELL's customers see a fantastic uplift in revenue," said Nelson.
XSELL's proprietary augmented intelligence platform drives exponential revenue growth and value by learning the behaviors of the top performing agents and delivering them at scale with precision, all in real time. The application of artificial intelligence with a human lens creates near immediate results, a clear path for continuous improvement, and outstanding outcomes for the customer and the company.
"The accelerated growth this investment fuels for XSELL is paramount at this moment in time. Business leaders are facing so many challenges today around how to grow and improve their businesses. There is a great deal of noise in the marketplace. We are demonstrating at XSELL that we can drive concrete and meaningful results with some of the world's most sophisticated and demanding clients amidst that noise," XSELL's CEO and Co-Founder Matt Coughlin commented. "Our relationship with Sageview gives us the opportunity to go further, faster by adding more world class talent in key areas like product, marketing and business development. The combination of their operational expertise and world class network across the Global 2000 were obvious differentiators that made Sageview the right partner for us."
Sageview invested in XSELL alongside other industry luminaries in health care and artificial intelligence. "Matt and the XSELL team are building one of the rare businesses that's displaying meteoric growth while also forging incredibly sticky customer relationships. We're thrilled that XSELL's leadership team chose to work with Sageview to fuel continued growth and achieve the company's full potential," said Jake Colognesi, Principal at Sageview Capital.
ABOUT SAGEVIEW CAPITAL
Sageview Capital LP is a private investment firm focused on providing growth capital to leading tech-enabled businesses. The firm's investments include 360insights, Aceable, Avalara, Brandwatch, CallRail, Demandbase, Drivewyze, Elastic Path, Ezoic, MetricStream, Pantheon, NAM, Rapid RTC, Reflexis Systems, Theatro, and Womply among others. The Firm was founded in 2006 and is led by co-founders Ned Gilhuly and Scott Stuart, as well as senior partner Dean Nelson. Since 2008, the Firm has deployed over $1 billion across 26 growth capital investments. Sageview has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.sageviewcapital.com.
Locke Lord LLP served as legal advisor to XSELL in connection with this transaction. Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP acted as legal advisor to Sageview.
Contact: Tracey Tennyson, 612-242-6712, [email protected]
SOURCE XSELL Technologies