Firmware upgrade available for Xsens Sirius and Xsens Avior motion sensors delivers centimeter-level vertical displacement measurement for marine stabilization and control systems

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsens today announced a major capability upgrade for its industrial-grade Xsens Sirius and Xsens Avior inertial measurement units (IMUs). The new Heave feature delivers centimeter-level vertical displacement measurement, enabling real-time stabilization and wave compensation in a wide range of marine applications.

Complete motion data for demanding marine environments

Xsens IMUs deliver sub-5 cm real-time Heave accuracy for precise wave motion compensation.

Marine engineers can now access comprehensive motion data – roll, pitch, yaw, and Heave – from a single compact sensor. This eliminates the need for external processing or for oversized tactical-grade systems while maintaining the precision required for offshore platforms, vessels, docking systems, marine robots, buoys, and surveying equipment.

The Heave output operates at up to 100Hz, providing the real-time response needed in active stabilization and wave compensation systems. All processing happens on-device, simplifying system integration and reducing latency.

Industry-leading accuracy across extended wave periods

Xsens Motion Reference Units (MRUs) – IMUs with Heave capability – deliver real-time Heave accuracy better than 5cm for wave periods up to 29s. This covers most marine applications. For longer wave periods up to 40s, accuracy is approximately 6cm, twice the range supported by comparable industrial-grade MRUs.

"Engineers now get vertical displacement data directly onboard, alongside roll, pitch, and yaw," said Ayush Sharma, Algorithms Engineer at Movella. "This gives marine customers the complete motion reference they need for stabilization and compensation systems, without the size or certification overhead of tactical MRUs."

The algorithm uses proprietary phase correction and bias estimation to mitigate the effect of drift over extended operating periods. Users can also define offset points – Center of Rotation (COR) and Point of Interest (POI) – ensuring that Heave values reflect the true motion of the vessel or payload, even when the MRU is installed away from the POI.

Seamless firmware upgrade

The Heave algorithm is available for download immediately as a firmware update for existing Xsens Sirius and Xsens Avior units in the field, with no hardware modifications required. All new units ship with the feature integrated. Heave output is enabled with a single setting in the MT Manager software or the Xsens Software Development Kit (SDK).

Designed for straightforward integration

Xsens Avior is a compact OEM module for embedded system designs.

Xsens Sirius is a standalone MRU in a rugged IP68 housing for harsh environments. It meets MIL-STD-202 requirements.

Both products support RS-422, CAN, and UART interfaces. Development kits are available for prototyping, with free SDKs for C/C++, Python, ROS1, ROS2, and MATLAB. All units meet CE, FCC, and RoHS regulatory requirements, and are ITAR-free.

Availability

Xsens Avior and Xsens Sirius MRUs are available globally from Movella and authorized partners. For specifications, datasheets, and ordering information, visit www.movella.com/products/sensor-modules or contact a Movella sales representative.

About Xsens

Xsens is a leading full-stack provider of high-accuracy inertial sensor modules, software, and analytics that offer 3D orientation and dynamic positioning data. Xsens has a broad portfolio of inertial sensor solutions, from simple IMUs to Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) featuring GNSS and RTK, supporting applications in mobile robotics and platform stabilization.

Xsens innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as ABB Marine, Hewlett Packard, NVIDIA, Kongsberg, Clearpath Robotics, Toyota, Siemens, Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix and more than 500 sports organizations, Xsens is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.xsens.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859839/Xsens.jpg

SOURCE Xsens