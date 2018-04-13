Xsensus, LLP Launches -A New Way for IP

"The firm's operations have been thoughtfully designed to deliver legal services in a modern, streamlined and cost-effective way, and to ensure true client-centricity -- each client should feel it has truly partnered with Xsensus, not just hired Xsensus," said Brad Lytle, one of the firm's founders, a renowned patent strategist.

The firm, headquartered just outside of D.C. in Alexandria, Virginia, will bring together a team of highly-skilled and technically-trained legal practitioners and patent specialists, and will leverage their years of experience counseling clients about patent portfolios, patent prosecution strategies and achieving unparalleled results in securing patents through the Patent Office, to serve clients who want to see their legal work handled in a competent and rigorous fashion, but also, understandably, want their attorneys to have a keen eye towards the business objectives and expense realities of the company.

"Client service in a collaborative fashion, and meeting the changing IP needs of clients, will be the paramount objectives inside of the new firm," says Andrew Harry, another of the firm's co-founders.

When Xsensus opens its doors, clients can expect the full complement of patent prosecution, patent counseling and patent portfolio management services across many industry areas. The original three founding partners include Bradley Lytle, Andrew Harry and James Kulbaski, and they will be joined by partners Zachary Stern and Masahito Yokoyama. These five partners will collaborate with associate legal professionals, experienced operations staff and technical advisors to form the Xsensus team.

