XSET and Roland 'Drop the Bass'

The collection, designed by streetwear icon Dennis Calvero, features clean graphics showcasing the iconic Roland logo and digital specs of the TR- 808. The capsule includes limited edition fashion staples, like bucket hats, t-shirts, hoodies, and long sleeve shirts with subtle graphical hits representing waves of sound and booming speaker systems.

Roland x XSET Drop the Bass Capsule

On why Roland was perfect for the next XSET clothing capsule, XSET's Chief Merchandise and Licensing Officer, Wil Eddins, said, "I am personally a huge fan of Roland and the impact they have had on music and style. When they approached us about working together it was obvious that clothing collabs with tech brands - especially a brand with Roland's prestige - sync with our culture - and would be something our fans would dig."

XSET's CEO, Greg Selkoe, added, "XSET is different from any other org out there. Not just because of our founding principles focused on diversity and inclusion, but also the years of fashion and lifestyle experience our leadership team has. XSET will continue to set the trends that other gaming orgs will follow because of our deep and unmatched connection to music, pop culture and gaming lifestyle."

From Giorgio Moroder's creation of electronic dance music, to gaming soundtracks, to Kanye West's album, "808 Heartbreak", the Roland TR-808 has been at the epicenter of music and digital culture for decades. The 808 is also favored by XSET members and musical superstars Ozuna, Swae Lee, and XSET co-founder and Grammy-nominated producer Clinton Sparks.

Drop the Bass has already been worn by musical friends of XSET, such as, Drake's producer, Nineteen85, recording artists and DJs, Lil Keed, DJ SIDEREAL, and Lil Pump.

Committed to celebrating and showcasing many facets of the digital and gaming world, XSET, like the TR-808, strives to bring people together through music, lifestyle and technology. With this collaboration, XSET demonstrates its deep and vast love of music, gaming and culture, and taps into its cultural reserve of knowledge stretching from the origins of gaming culture to the future and beyond.

Roland x XSET "Drop the Base" Capsule Launches at 3 pm ET Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The Future is SET.

CONTACT

For XSET

[email protected]

About XSET

Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Marco Mereu, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as Ghost Lifestyle, SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Respawn, Fanshark and Wahlburgers and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess, and professional athletes such as NFL stars Kyle Van Noy and Adrian Colbert of the New England Patriots. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

About Roland Corporation

For nearly 50 years, Roland's innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company's trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, and electronic percussion to DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland continues to lead the way for gigging musicians, producers, and beatmakers, providing modern software-based solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Roland.com .

