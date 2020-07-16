XSET is Born

"Gaming is the new pop culture. We are creating an entirely new gaming organization -- one with integrity, creativity, and, most of all, the courage to build out an impressive and diverse roster of individual gamers who reflect the actual landscape of the new generation of America," said Greg Selkoe, XSET CEO and co-founder. "XSET means excellence and inclusion. We will set the standard and be the kind of role models the community of hundreds of millions of gaming fans deserve. The way I look at it, the future is set."

"Not only will XSET field highly-competitive esports teams in the games that matter, we will focus on creating the best and most compelling content for our audience," says XSET COO and co-founder Marco Mereu. "We will organically attract the best talent, representing the broad spectrum of people who make up this generation of gamers and their fans. This generation cares about style, but also wants to know the substance of shared values and making the world a better place."

"I am so excited to create an organization that highlights, supports, and reflects the actual make-up of the new generation of America - young men and women of diverse backgrounds and personalities," says Clinton Sparks, co-founder and XSET Chief Business Officer. "As an artist myself and someone who has shaped and shifted culture, I'm making it my mission to ensure that XSET leans heavily into the intersection of pop culture and gaming, especially in music. XSET will be the ultimate culture club. Get familiar."

"When you #reptheset, it means something," says Wil Eddins, co-founder and Chief Merchandising and Licensing Officer. "When I looked around at other orgs in gaming, there weren't a lot of people that looked like me, even though the global gaming community is extremely diverse. Gamers are from all walks of lifestyles and communities. Gamers can now be considered the first adopters of culture since we all live in a digital and online world. They now have the ability to set trends in streetwear, sneakers, content, platforms, and music- and this reality isn't reflected in today's gaming organizations. It became clear to me that we had the perfect opportunity to do something different with XSET."

Featured launch members of "The Set" include:

Alexander "AV" Vanderveen

Tyler "KnightFN" McDougal

Ethan "Rogueshark" Kammerman - Three of the top five pro Fortnite players in North America East

Three of the top five pro Fortnite players in North America East Erin Ashley Simon - Well-known multi-media personality, host, producer, and consultant

Well-known multi-media personality, host, producer, and consultant Kyle Van Noy - Linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, two-time Super Bowl Champion. Nominated for the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award and winner of the 2019 Ron Burton Community Service Award

- Linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, two-time Super Bowl Champion. Nominated for the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award and winner of the 2019 Ron Burton Community Service Award Minna Stess - 14-year-old female skateboarding phenom and the youngest member of USA Skateboarding, who looks to represent Team USA in skateboarding at its Olympic debut in Tokyo . Minna has competed in the X Games and Dew Tour and took 3rd place at the 2019 USA Skateboarding National Championships Women's Park Finals. Minna also took 1st at the Mystic Skate Cup Ladies Bowl in Prague and 2nd at La Kantera in Spain in 2018.

- 14-year-old female skateboarding phenom and the youngest member of Skateboarding, who looks to represent Team in skateboarding at its Olympic debut in . Minna has competed in the X Games and Dew Tour and took 3rd place at the 2019 USA Skateboarding National Championships Women's Park Finals. Minna also took 1st at the Mystic Skate Cup Ladies Bowl in and 2nd at La Kantera in in 2018. Jordan "Proofy" Cannon – Call of Duty pro streamer, winner of one of the first X Games gold medals in esports, and is a bonafide CODFather

– Call of Duty pro streamer, winner of one of the first X Games gold medals in esports, and is a bonafide CODFather Ashley "AshleyBTW" Morales – Top Fortnite streamer and TikTok gaming personality

Top Fortnite streamer and TikTok gaming personality Cory "Bartonologist" Barton - One of the best snipers and most successful Call of Duty: Warzone players worldwide

One of the best snipers and most successful Call of Duty: Warzone players worldwide Zander "Thwifo" Kim - Former top Fortnite pro and considered one of the best technical FPS players in gaming, will lead the Valorant roster

With its different feel, style, and mission, XSET will field pro esports squads in Valorant, Call of Duty: War Zone and Fortnite. In addition, XSET will continue throughout 2020 with a steady stream of new player announcements, brand sponsorships, product offerings, expansion into additional gaming titles, and, most importantly, continued impact-focused initiatives that highlight and expand XSET's social mission.

For more, visit XSET.com #reptheset

CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE XSET

Related Links

https://xset.com

