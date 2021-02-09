XSET Names HyperX Official Partner

This robust new partnership exclusively outfits XSET's diverse roster of pro gamers and premiere content creators with HyperX's premium products including headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, microphones, eyewear, power, and memory. More importantly, as gaming industry leaders, this initiative supports and highlights the shared missions of XSET and HyperX in creating cultural moments. The partnership with HyperX will support XSET's full roster of talent, including such high-profile and diverse personalities as Swae Lee, Erin Ashley Simon, Proofy, teen skateboarding phenom Minna Stess and many more. Whether it be collaborations and crossover experiences with musicians, professional athletes, or fashion icons, XSET and gaming and esports leader HyperX will work together to create a more inclusive and diverse environment not only in gaming, but in culture today.

"XSET is thrilled to partner with HyperX," says XSET COO and co-founder Marco Mereu. "At XSET we are building a gaming organization, culture, and community for the next generation of gamers. We couldn't ask for a better partner to move gaming forward and to fully realize the power of XSET."

"We could not be more excited to bring XSET's athletes and creators into the HyperX family. Similar to HyperX's goal of empowering all gamers to achieve their best, XSET's progressive perspective to a gaming org's identity galvanizes diversity and inclusion into action," said Stephanie Winkler, Strategic Marketing Manager for HyperX. "We look forward to locking arms with XSET on unique activations and events to offer fans new ways to engage with their favorite games."

In addition, fans can expect to be treated to exciting upcoming activations from this strategic partnership including access to exclusive streaming events, custom video and social media content, meet and greets with XSET talent, product giveaways, and much more.

About XSET

XSET is a revolutionary new gaming organization co-founded by legendary esports execs Greg Selkoe, Marco Mereu, Wil Eddins, and Clinton Sparks. XSET doesn't dance around the edges of gaming lifestyle and culture, it dives right into the center, all while creating the world's most diverse, inclusive, culturally-relevant, and purpose-driven gaming and esports brand, embodying what it truly means to #reptheset. For more XSET.com

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity , learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We're All Gamers.

