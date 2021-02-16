XSi Expands Commitment to Professional Services: Data Center Relocations & SmartHands
Feb 16, 2021, 07:30 ET
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XSi (XS International) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its commitment to its Professional Services offering. In this first quarter of 2021, XSi has invested in improved infrastructure and Subject Matter Expertise to improve its offerings for Data Center Relocations, SmartHands (enterprise IT hardware or End-User Compute) and hardware IMAC (Installs, Moves, Adds, Changes).
"While XSi has been providing its clients these same services for several years, we have strategically chosen to bring aboard senior-level expertise, along with significant emphasis in enhancing procedures surrounding security for clients requiring very high standards," stated Todd Bone, XSi President & Founder. "Also, our emphasis has been primarily focused on professional services for enterprise servers, data storage and network hardware. Now, we've got a greater level of confidence in supporting End-User Compute hardware assets, as well," added Bone.
"Larger and more complex projects also necessitate greater skill in project management and communications," offered David Rogoveanu, XSi Director of Professional Services. "We're now perfectly poised to handle relocations or SmartHands with the resources and methods critical to ensuring smooth hardware transitions and the highest levels of client satisfaction for even the most complicated projects," stated Rogoveanu.
About XSi Data Center Relocations
XSi's Data Center Relocations subject matter experts have 20+ years' experience conducting relocations of all sizes, varying levels of complexity and/or security – including direct support for security-sensitive federal agencies and transportation methods. In addition, TS-cleared (Top Secret) on-site technicians are available by request. XSi provides complete, end-to-end Data Center Relocations, including consulting, project management, planning, physical transportation and de-install/reinstall services. XSi's service is entirely scalable for very small up to highly-complex, multi-site relocations, including consolidation outcomes. Click here to read more.
About XSi SmartHands & IMAC
XSi provides SmartHands & IMAC (Installs, Moves, Adds, Changes) for clients needing on-demand and on-site technical (globally-deployed) expertise for enterprise IT and EUC hardware projects. Whether long-term, short-term, multi-site and complex or a single project, this XSi service frees up internal staff, ensures deadlines are met and ensures the right level of technical expertise is assigned to each task – an overall wiser use of technical labor. Click here to read more.
About XSi
Founded in 1990 and recognized by Gartner, XSi helps companies deploy a hybrid hardware support model to save important hardware operating expense budget dollars. As an Independent Hardware Support Provider (an industry also known as Third Party Maintenance), XSi provides hardware support options for networking hardware, servers and data storage assets. In addition to servicing enterprise accounts, it also supports Systems Integrators and federal agencies (XSi is ISO9001:2015 Certified for Product Resale, meets SAE AS5553 Standards, currently supports 42 federal agencies and all of the Top 10 Federal Systems Integrators). XSi encourages interested parties to follow its business profile at LinkedIn for weekly blog postings from its Subject Matter Expert team.
