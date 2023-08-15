XSOLIS Celebrated on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for 2nd Consecutive Year

XSOLIS ranks in top 40 among America's fastest-growing private companies in the greater Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, revealed today that it is recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list for the 2nd year in a row, ranking No. 2560. The annual list honors the fastest-growing private companies in America, providing a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are proud to be listed for a second year on the Inc. 5000 alongside other notable industry leaders," said Joan Butters, co-founder and CEO at XSOLIS. "The growth we have experienced over the last three years, which has contributed to this recognition, demonstrates that our mission is effectively delivering on healthcare's pressing need to remove friction and administrative waste, and motivates us to continue pushing the industry to realize the power of actionable AI."

By harnessing the power of data and artificial intelligence, XSOLIS is meeting the growing demand for solutions to facilitate seamless payer-provider data-sharing. In the last year, the company has achieved a 177% increase in its payer connections while growing hospital partnerships by 55% and increasing headcount to nearly 300 employees. This success is driven by CORTEX®, XSOLIS' AI platform that synthesizes relevant clinical and financial data from patients' electronic medical record, enabling the creation of a real-time clinical profile that is continuously evaluated against a vast database of situationally relevant cases.

"It's exciting to see that the healthcare industry is embracing the advantages of incorporating AI into back-end workflows. The fact that both industry leaders and clinicians recognize the potential of data-driven technology to revolutionize operations is truly promising," said Butters.

This year, XSOLIS has also been celebrated for the third year as a top workplace by The Tennessean's Middle Tennessee Top Workplaces 2023 program, and by the Globee® Awards for American Business in the Achievement in Best Place to Work category.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

SOURCE XSOLIS