XSOLIS Honored as a Fastest-Growing Company on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

XSOLIS makes its second appearance on the list for revenue growth from 2019 to 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, announced today that it has been recognized on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. The list recognizes companies that have achieved a growth rate of 200% or higher as a celebration that tech companies are thriving even amidst challenging economic times.

"For the second consecutive year, XSOLIS' inclusion on this list is a valuable indication of the impact AI and machine learning have on optimizing healthcare operations," said Joan Butters, co-founder and CEO at XSOLIS. "As we celebrate our 10th year as a company, I'm proud to witness the sustained growth we've experienced due to our team's dedication. We are eager to continue our work, focusing on strengthening the payer-provider relationship and facilitating collaboration to address the meaningful and solvable problems in healthcare administration."

XSOLIS' platform, CORTEX®, provides a shared framework for payers and providers to help streamline workflows and enable a frictionless healthcare system. Leveraging AI and machine learning, CORTEX analyzes real-time clinical patient data for increased data-driven decision-making and collaboration while reducing administrative waste. XSOLIS has expanded its headcount to nearly 300 employees in 2023 to support the growing demand for its technology, including a 177% increase in payer connections and a 55% increase in hospital partnerships.

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Earlier this year, XSOLIS was also honored on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row.

To see all the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ honorees, click here.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

