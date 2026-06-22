Xsolis, Inc. Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Xsolis, Inc. cybersecurity incident

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Xsolis, Inc. data breach. Xsolis, Inc. learned of a breach on or about January 22, 2026.

What Happened

On or about January 22, 2026, Xsolis discovered unauthorized activity on its network resulting from a targeted phishing attack that occurred on January 20, 2026. Upon learning of the attack, Xsolis contained the issue and terminated the unauthorized access. At least 1.4 million individuals may be affected by the breach.

Information Exposed

The Xsolis, Inc. data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, health insurance information, Social Security numbers, and medical treatment information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Xsolis, Inc. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Xsolis, Inc. breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Xsolis, Inc. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Xsolis, Inc.

Xsolis is a healthcare technology company that uses AI software to help hospitals and insurers streamline care management decisions.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP