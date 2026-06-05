Xsolis, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsolis, Inc. ("Xsolis"), a vendor that provides case and utilization management services to healthcare organizations, today announced that it recently experienced a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information of certain individuals. Xsolis is providing this notice as part of its commitment to transparency and to ensure that potentially affected individuals have the information they need to protect themselves.

On January 22, 2026, Xsolis became aware of unauthorized activity impacting a limited portion of the Xsolis environment resulting from a targeted phishing attack on January 20, 2026. Xsolis immediately interrupted and contained the activity, terminated the unauthorized access, isolated affected hosts and user accounts, and began an investigation.

The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor had access to portions of the Xsolis environment and acquired a limited number of files during the period of unauthorized access. As of the date of this notice, Xsolis is not aware of any actual or attempted misuse of information because of this incident. Additionally, there has been no unauthorized activity within the Xsolis environment since January 22, 2026.

Depending on the individual, the information that may have been involved may include name, address, date of birth, health insurance information, Social Security number, and medical treatment information.

Promptly upon discovery, Xsolis launched an investigation with the assistance of leading external cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement, with whom Xsolis continues to cooperate. Xsolis has reviewed its security protocols to confirm that they are consistent with industry standards and has implemented additional protocols designed to enhance data and network security.

Out of an abundance of caution, Xsolis is offering complimentary identity monitoring services to individuals receiving a notification letter. These services include credit monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration services, available at no cost to eligible individuals.

Xsolis encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant by reviewing account statements, explanation of benefits statements, and credit reports. Eligible individuals who receive a notification letter may enroll in the complimentary identity monitoring services by visiting Enroll.krollmonitoring.com/redeem and following the instructions provided in their letter. Individuals with questions may also call the dedicated assistance line at (844) 403-4585, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Central Time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

Xsolis takes the security and confidentiality of the information entrusted to it very seriously and regrets any concern this incident may cause. Additional information is available by contacting the dedicated assistance line listed above or visiting the dedicated website available at www.xsolisdataincident.com.

SOURCE Xsolis, Inc.