XSOLIS Poised for Scale with $75 Million Growth Investment from Brighton Park Capital

XSOLIS is an artificial intelligence-based software platform that helps national health systems and payers streamline the utilization management process. XSOLIS' suite of data-driven solutions leverages insights from proprietary machine learning to eliminate operational and financial challenges, prioritize patient care and enable effective communication between payers and providers. With this additional capital, XSOLIS will accelerate its growth by scaling operations, expanding its customer footprint and delivering new solutions to the market.

"By developing the market-leading AI-driven platform to address utilization management, we have addressed the communication gap between healthcare providers and payers that had presented a major challenge to the delivery of quality healthcare," said Joan Butters, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of XSOLIS. "This investment will be a catalyst as we continue to expand and deliver new technology solutions, creating a better healthcare experience for patients, payers and providers. We are excited Brighton Park recognizes the value of our solutions and we look forward to leveraging their industry expertise as we enter this next phase of growth."

Mark F. Dzialga, Managing Partner at Brighton Park Capital, commented, "XSOLIS represents a convergence of opportunity, with products that fit the needs of today's healthcare ecosystem, a leadership and advisory team that has scaled and grown companies before and an attentiveness to their customer that is evident and exciting. XSOLIS brings payers and providers together in a new way, united by artificial intelligence and informed by a shared technology framework. We are excited to partner with XSOLIS on their journey."

XSOLIS is a portfolio company of Nashville-based Powered Health.

Additional recent company highlights include:

Awarded Best in KLAS 2021 for Physician Advisory Services ( February 2, 2021 ). Represents objective measures of customer satisfaction based on interviews with client leaders.

( ). Represents objective measures of customer satisfaction based on interviews with client leaders. Awarded as Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee by The Tennessean ( June 21, 2021 ). XSOLIS is recognized for the second consecutive year, reflecting survey input from current colleagues.

( ). XSOLIS is recognized for the second consecutive year, reflecting survey input from current colleagues. Awarded Fierce Innovation Award by Fierce Healthcare ( September 14, 2020 ). CORTEX solution recognized in Financial/Operational Solutions category.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a healthcare technology firm harnessing artificial intelligence to solve operational and financial challenges in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.xsolis.com.

About Brighton Park Capital

Brighton Park Capital is a Greenwich, CT-based investment firm that specializes in software, information services, technology-enabled services, and healthcare. The firm seeks to invest in companies that provide highly innovative solutions and to partner with great management teams and bring purpose-built, value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park Capital, please visit www.bpc.com.

About Powered Health

Powered Health is a Nashville-based firm that commits capital and management services to early-stage healthcare SaaS businesses.

Contacts:

XSOLIS

Cameron Bowman

[email protected]

Brighton Park Capital

Julie Rudnick / Elizabeth Lake

[email protected]

Powered Health

Jim Sohr / L. Keith Mullins

[email protected]

SOURCE XSOLIS

Related Links

https://www.xsolis.com

