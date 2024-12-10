Xsolis recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business in the AI Category

Xsolis is 1 of 3 companies recognized in the Artificial Intelligence Category and the only awardee that improves medical necessity decision-making

FRANKIN, Tenn. and CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, is proud to announce that it was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best in Business of 2024. Xsolis is one of three companies recognized internationally in the Artificial Intelligence category, alongside Oracle and Ambience Healthcare. Xsolis develops AI-driven solutions that improve medical necessity decision-making and streamline the authorization process. The entire list of winners can be found in the Dec. 9 issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/bestinbusiness.

This program celebrates those who drive innovation, efficiency and excellence across the healthcare industry. By acknowledging the leading innovators within the industry, the awards program aims to highlight the pivotal role these organizations play in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes, and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence. This achievement underscores their dedication to advancing healthcare solutions and setting new standards for quality and efficiency. Congratulations to these outstanding organizations for their remarkable contributions and well-deserved recognition."

"Xsolis is honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare for its Best in Business award in the AI category," said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis. "This award solidifies Xsolis' position as an industry leader in AI innovation. We remain dedicated to developing innovative and effective solutions to reduce the unnecessary waste and friction that exist in healthcare."

Xsolis' AI platform is used in more than 500 hospitals nationwide, with two-thirds having shared access with their networked health plans. To date, Xsolis has generated more than 2.8 billion predictions to drive improvements in level of care authorizations, length-of-stay management, and payer-provider alignment.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company fostering collaboration between health systems and health plans through real-time transparency, objective data for increased accuracy and alignment of medical necessity decisions, for more efficient outcomes. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com .

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

