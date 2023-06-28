XSOLIS Recognized with Top National and Local Best Workplace Honors

Company awarded for its commitment to employee satisfaction and teamwork to create a frictionless healthcare system

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, today announced it was awarded a Middle Tennessee Top Workplaces 2023 honor from The Tennessean, based on anonymous employee survey feedback, and a silver title at the Globee® Awards for American Business for Achievement in Best Place to Work. These recognitions are a product of continued customer growth and passionate employees dedicated to making healthcare more efficient and resilient for XSOLIS' customers.

"I am extremely proud of our team for their unwavering commitment to bridge the gap between payers and providers, while working to foster collaboration and teamwork across the organization," said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of XSOLIS. "Both of these well-deserved awards are a result of our unified approach to provide a supportive and flexible environment, where everyone can feel empowered to advance their careers."

The company also received two Cultural Excellence Awards in the Innovation and Work-Life Flexibility categories from The Tennessean, indicating XSOLIS was in the top 25% of organizations surveyed in the past 12 months in these areas. 91% of employees surveyed reported that they have the flexibility needed to balance work and personal life, 93% reported their manager cares about their concerns, and 90% reported their manager helps them learn and grow. The Globee Awards for American Business recognized XSOLIS for its outstanding accomplishments in company culture, determined by a diverse panel of over 350 executives and professionals from various industries.

In the last year, XSOLIS has significantly grown its customer base – its payer connections by 177% and its hospital partnerships by 55%. To accommodate this growth, the company has expanded its headcount to nearly 300 employees and relocated to a new headquarters in March. Located at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 500, in Franklin, Tenn., the new office contains more spaces for collaboration and team-building exercises during onsite meetings, while maintaining the flexible individual workstations that employees have appreciated.

Community outreach and involvement are also a priority for XSOLIS, joining the American Case Management Association for the last three years to support its Case Management Hero Award, which recognizes outstanding medical professionals and provides financial assistance for their influence on the communities they serve. In addition, the company partnered with the Nashville Software School this year on the creation of a new scholarship that provides full tuition to a qualified local applicant. XSOLIS also offers employees time off for volunteering and opportunities to make charitable contributions benefitting organizations and causes like the Sandy Hook Promise, Pride Month, the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, and more.

This is the third year XSOLIS has been included on The Tennessean's Best Places to Work list and the first year it has received a Best Place to Work achievement from the Globee Awards for American Business.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision-making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

