XSOLIS Supports Customers with Hospital at Home Legislative Advocacy and New Solutions

Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act and Week of Action on June 6-10 highlight evolving data insight needs for providers and payers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, announced today its support of the Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act, as it expands its CORTEX® solutions to support its customers with Hospital at Home programs. XSOLIS joins nearly 130 healthcare providers, payer organizations and technology companies in signing a letter to support the bipartisan legislation, which would extend Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) waiver flexibilities for two years from the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. Spearheaded by the Advanced Care at Home Coalition, the organization has also designated June 6-10 as Hospital at Home Week of Action.

"COVID-19 accelerated the delivery of healthcare in non-traditional care settings. XSOLIS supports expansion of the CMS waiver and is committed to meeting our provider and payer customers where they need our solutions most, eliminating waste and ensuring appropriate care settings," said Joan Butters, XSOLIS co-founder and CEO. "Many goals of the Hospital at Home strategies directly align with our proven capabilities – to reduce per capita healthcare costs while improving the care experience and outcomes. We look forward to exploring these and other solutions to best serve our customers' evolving needs."

While studies have shown that Hospital at Home programs have higher patient satisfaction, lower readmission rates, and reduced costs, efficiently identifying appropriate patients for care at home has been recognized as a challenge. In response to customer requests for Hospital at Home solutions, XSOLIS will target its innovation capabilities to the problem.

"The Hospital at Home movement presents a great opportunity to collaborate with our clients to understand their hospital at home operations, while furthering our mission to reduce friction, improve efficiency and re-center healthcare toward the patient, not the process," said Butters.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com .

