XSOLIS to Sponsor, Speak at America's Health Insurance Plans 2023 Conference

Company's recent 177% payer customer growth culminates with main stage AHIP session sharing how the industry can save up to $35 billion with collaborative platforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, announced today that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Heather Bassett and Vice President of Payer Strategy Michael Drescher will speak at America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) 2023 Conference happening June 13-15, 2023, in Portland, Oregon.

In their main stage session on June 15, Dr. Bassett and Drescher will be joined by Chilmark Research Senior Analyst Jody Ranck to discuss how leveraging AI transforms utilization review and streamlines the payer-provider relationship to deliver on the growing market demand for more efficiency. As the healthcare industry seeks to reduce administrative waste for improved efficiency and collaboration amid resource constraints, XSOLIS also announced an unprecedented 177% growth in its payer connections since the company's first presence at the AHIP Conference in 2022.

XSOLIS is proud to be a silver sponsor of the AHIP 2023 Conference, which brings together the people, ideas and solutions to guide greater health for years to come. In alignment with this year's theme, "Share What's Next, Now," XSOLIS will share how a more collaborative future for payers and providers is possible, referencing the success of its national payer time study which revealed up to 83% faster workflows with utilization management case reviews.

In-person conference attendees will also discover how XSOLIS is connecting payers and providers through an AI-driven framework that predicts patient status determinations in real-time, leveraging the power of its proprietary Care Level Score TM . Live demonstrations of the company's CORTEX® platform at its exhibitor booth (1808) will show attendees how to reduce administrative burden and friction by creating a more objective view of medical necessity and increasing collaboration during utilization management.

WHAT:

Streamline the Payer-Provider Relationship: Leveraging AI for UR Transformation

Thursday, June 15, 2023, 2:25-3:10 p.m. PT

Healthcare is at a tipping point where improved payer-provider relations are imperative. Collaboration platforms for interventions could deliver approximately $35 billion in annual savings. Join a panel of leaders to hear how AI is accelerating decision-making and enhancing concurrent authorization and collaboration. Learn from recent results, including UR workflow improvements and efficiencies gained by automating status determinations.

WHERE:

B115, Level 1

Oregon Convention Center

777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Portland, OR 97232

WHO:

Dr. Heather Bassett is Chief Medical Officer at XSOLIS and has over 20 years of experience in healthcare. She leads XSOLIS' team of physicians and partnered with its data science team to pioneer the Care Level Score, which combines clinical expertise and data science for a numerical representation indicating the appropriate care status for each patient. Dr. Bassett earned her Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, where she worked as a research associate in the field of DNA repair. She undertook her residency in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and worked as a hospitalist at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville for eight years. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine.

Michael Drescher is Vice President of Payer Strategy at XSOLIS, with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and communications helping organizations succeed and navigate complex environments. He spent more than a decade with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, most recently serving as Director of Value-Based Contracting. Prior, at UnitedHealthcare, he was Vice President, Account Management, and was responsible for managing the state Medicaid relationship. Drescher previously served as Communications Director for Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen, and Director of Public Affairs for the state's Medicaid program. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky and a master's degree in healthcare management from Vanderbilt University.

Jody Ranck is Senior Analyst of AI and Social Determinants of Health at Chilmark Research, the global research and advisory firm that's solely focused on the healthcare IT solutions market. He has 30 years of experience in the global health arena, working extensively on mobile innovations, the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, blockchain and the analytics market in healthcare. Ranck holds a doctorate in public health from the University of California at Berkeley, a master's in international relations and economics from Johns Hopkins University, and a bachelor's in biology from Ithaca College.

To learn about additional opportunities to connect with XSOLIS at the AHIP 2023 Annual Conference, visit www.xsolis.com/ahip-2023.

For updates on the latest news and announcements at the conference, please follow @XSOLIS_Health on Twitter.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision-making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

