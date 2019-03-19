Xsolla Announces Partnership With Keymailer

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Xsolla, the gaming-only business engine for developers to launch, monetize and scale games globally, announced a partnership with Keymailer, the leading content creator resource and game influencer marketing platform. The new alliance will give Keymailer's community of over 650,000 influencers access to industry-leading revenue sharing programs powered by Xsolla Partner Network. Just one of the tools in a comprehensive suite of services to help developers self-publish, Xsolla Partner Network provides intuitive products to manage influencer and affiliate relationships at scale. The partnership will offer developers a brand-new way to access an aggregate audience of over 1.25 billion viewers.

Games with revenue share opportunities will be highlighted for content creators on Keymailer, giving developers the freedom to select influencer partners and set corresponding revenue share percentages. Xsolla and Keymailer will track key performance indicators, such as viewership metrics and how much revenue is driven by each influencer from the Keymailer community. Additional premium analytics and essential PR tools, which were only available by purchasing Keymailer's premium subscription tier, will also be made available for free to developers who enroll in the program. All of these benefits will be available to any developer/publisher that has partnered with Xsolla and signed up for the new joint offering.

Those attending GDC (Games Developers Conference) 2019 in San Francisco this week, can learn more about the advantages of the partnership on Tuesday, March 19 at 4pm in the Moscone West #2024. Brooke Van Dusen, Senior Director of Business Development at Xsolla, will be giving a talk, "Maximizing the Influencer Potential of your Game," during Xsolla's all-day Developer Day Summit presentations.

About Xsolla:

Xsolla is the gaming-only business engine for developers to launch, monetize and scale games globally. The Xsolla product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Pay Station and its #1 Anti-fraud solution, Partner Network, Site Builder, Store, Login and Launcher. These Xsolla tools work seamlessly to eliminate the friction in distribution, promotion, sales and payments so developers, publishers, and platform partners can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation. For more information, visit www.xsolla.com.

About Keymailer:

Keymailer is the leading game influencer community resource and marketing platform used by over 4500 developers, publishers and PR Agencies to distribute over 50,000 game keys a month for review by to verified YouTube, Twitch and Mixer content creators with a combined reach of over 1.25 billion viewers. Essential and scalable services include PR tools, game discovery, campaign insights, and content analytics. For more information, visit www.keymailer.co.

