Xsolla Launches New Product Suite, A Comprehensive Solution For Game Developers To Create, Monetize And Scale Globally

The team at Xsolla, all avid gamers themselves, focus on creating solutions exclusively for the gaming industry. This gives the company the perspective, experience and data to solve the unique challenges developers, publishers and platform partners face when trying to monetize games with the broadest possible audience worldwide. The all-in-one suite lets partners manage affiliate and influencer programs; build and manage branded websites for reaching players; sell virtual and physical goods from a centralized storefront; offer localized one-click authentication; and balance the cost and speed of content delivery.

"So many video game creators – from the smallest independents to the largest enterprises – lack easy access to the products and expertise they need to deliver games globally on day one," said Aleksandr Agapitov, CEO and founder of Xsolla. "We have worked for the last 13 years to democratize gaming, and our new suite represents a huge step forward for our organization and for the industry."

To support this milestone release, the company is also launching the industry's largest B2B marketing campaign targeting the game development community. The $8 million global spend will blend print and online buys, along with sponsorships at 25-30 gaming industry shows around the world.

"Given the easier access to technology these days, the barrier to entry is low, but the barrier to success is higher than ever. Xsolla is here to level the playing field, providing anyone access to the tools for success for their games' entire life cycle," said Nathalie Lubensky, Chief Marketing Officer of Xsolla. "Partners can also choose products a la carte to fill gaps in their organizations, all for no upfront costs. Xsolla solutions extend any team's ability to launch, sell and grow."

Xsolla will share the new product suite at E3 2018 (June 12-14, 2018), at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Concourse Hall room #8605 and at the JW Marriott L.A. Live, Platinum Ballroom. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com.

About Xsolla

Xsolla gives video game developers, publishers, and platform partners access to the flexible tools, services, and collaboration needed to create, monetize, and scale their games and products globally. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Pay Station and its #1 Anti-fraud solution, Partner Network, Site Builder, Store, Login, and Launcher. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation. For more information, visit www.xsolla.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xsolla-launches-new-product-suite-a-comprehensive-solution-for-game-developers-to-create-monetize-and-scale-globally-300660615.html

SOURCE Xsolla

Related Links

http://www.xsolla.com

