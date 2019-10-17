XSpace Announces KDW Will Serve As Contractor For $20 Million Storage Condominium Development near Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XSpace, the first company in the United States to offer individuals the opportunity to purchase a customizable, multi-use, high-end condominium unit designed for storage, business and personal use, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent to hire KDW, a Houston-based full-service design/build firm, to manage construction of its $20 million project near Lake Travis. Totaling 90,000 square feet over four levels, the project is due to break ground before the end of the year.

Providing complete ease of access, flexible usage and a community where one can meet and socialize with others pursuing their life passions, XSpace's condos for cars and other collectibles, are for individuals the company calls "newprenuers" -- someone who has created their wealth out of persistence and passion.

"Through our innovative space solution and 106 units in sizes starting at 300 square feet, XSpace enables individuals buying condos in our Lake Travis developments to pursue their life passions -- whether it's a passion for collecting vintage cars or artwork, engaging in a hobby, running a business or as a real estate investor," stated Byron Smith, director, XSpace.

Bringing the expertise and experience they gained in their native Australia, XSpace is led by entrepreneurs Smith and Tim Manson. Inspired by Manson's family storage facility business in Sydney, they have adapted it into a hybrid model to meet the needs of more affluent Americans needing space to pursue their passions.

"We are delighted to be working with KDW, a well-respected Houston-based design/build firm," noted Tim Manson, managing director, XSpace. "Other local companies with which we are working include Fuse Architecture Studio, Capstone Title and Garrett-Ihnen Civil Engineers (A Bleyl Engineering Company). To date, we have hit all our milestones with the planning process and our planning permissions are on track with the city," he added.

The Austin development, XSpace's first in the U.S., is located at 4229 N FM 620 and features a 3,000 square foot owner's lounge on the 4th floor for personal and business use. An ideal event and meeting space for condo owners, it is fully furnished including high-end electronics, commercial grade kitchen along with a panoramic view of Lake Travis and the Texas Hill Country.

"XSpace will certainly be one of the most innovative projects in our portfolio," says Keith Dalton, president of KDW. "We're looking forward to taking it from concept to reality."

About XSpace

About KDW

KDW is a full-service design/build firm providing domestic and international clients a single-source solution for development, design and construction. Based in Houston, KDW's design/build services are customized to meet a client's precise needs resulting in a seamless project experience from sourcing and developing land to designing and building a structure through move-in and post-occupancy maintenance.

