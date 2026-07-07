XSparks Introduces the AI Operating Model, Turning AI From a Pilot into How the Business Runs

PITTSBURGH, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XSparks, a global AI transformation firm, today introduced the AI Operating Model, or AIOM, its approach to taking a company past AI pilots and copilots to AI that runs the operation. AIOM is not a product and not a platform. It is the model XSparks deploys to rebuild how a business runs, so AI does the work and people direct it.

Most companies now use AI, and most have little to show for it on the P&L. In a recent survey, 56% of CEOs reported no financial benefit from their AI investment (PwC, 2026), and Gartner expects more than 40% of agentic AI projects to be canceled by the end of 2027. The pattern is consistent. AI works inside the company, in a copilot here and a pilot there, but the company does not run on it. The reason is structural: adding AI on top of the existing operation leaves the workflow, the data, and the accountability unchanged, so nothing moves.

AIOM changes what AI is attached to. Rather than add tools to the old operating model, XSparks rebuilds the operating model itself, composed of three pillars. The AIOM Tech Stack is a seven-layer architecture that connects to the data and systems a company already runs and orchestrates across foundation models from providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, so the business is never locked to one vendor's roadmap. The AIOM Consulting Stack redesigns how the work runs, with two streams of practice, business and technical, moving in parallel through the Think. Build. Operate. sequence. The AIOM Operations Stack is the control plane that keeps the system honest in production: governance, human-in-the-loop controls, observability, and compliance. AI working in production is the starting line. The Operations Stack is what turns it into AI that runs the operation.

"AI working inside a company is not the same as a company running on AI," said Harbinder Khera, Co-Founder and CEO of XSparks. "A copilot makes a person faster. It does not change how the business operates. AIOM does. We rebuild the operating model so the work runs on AI and the people move up to directing it. That is the difference between a demo that impresses the board and a business that compounds."

AIOM is instrumented from the first day. XSparks measures every engagement against six categories of business value, cost, revenue, time, capacity, quality, and risk, and reports the result to one quarterly number, the AI Return Multiple. The number is what the CEO takes to the board as proof the rebuild paid off, and XSparks stays accountable for it after launch, the phase most firms never own.

"Companies have spent two years proving AI can work. The question now is whether it runs the business," said Cosmo Mariano, Chief Client Outcomes Officer at XSparks. "AIOM is how you get there. We redesign the workflow, build on the right infrastructure, and keep people in the loop operating it. The work leaves your people's hands, and the margin shows up on the P&L."

AIOM is available now to operators ready to move past pilots. XSparks begins each engagement with a 60-minute Operations Briefing that maps the highest-impact use case and defines what it would take to put the firm's name on the result.

About XSparks

Founded in 2023, XSparks is a global AI transformation firm. The firm rebuilds operations so AI runs the work, using one methodology, Think. Build. Operate., and stays accountable through the AI Operating Model and a quarterly measure of business value. XSparks runs seven offices across four continents, with operational headquarters in Pittsburgh, and works across leading AI, cloud, and enterprise technology ecosystems. No AI Theater. Accountable from Idea to Outcome. Learn more at xsparks.ai.

SOURCE Xsparks.ai