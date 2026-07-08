XSponse Secures Strategic Investment from Armory Capital, Accelerating Growth and Validating Vision for the Future of Connected Public Safety

MIAMI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XSponse, an emerging leader in intelligent emergency response, wearable technology, and critical communications, announced today the successful completion of a major investment by Armory Capital. The investment represents a significant milestone for XSponse and will accelerate the expansion of the company's technology platform, national footprint, and long-term growth initiatives. As a strategic investment partner, Armory Capital joins XSponse in advancing its continued expansion across the education, commercial, and public safety markets nationwide.

Founded with the mission to Protect and Save Lives by Saving Seconds®, XSponse is transforming how schools, public safety agencies, municipalities, healthcare organizations, and enterprises prepare for and respond to emergencies through a unified, intelligent security ecosystem that directly connects organizations with law enforcement, first responders, and emergency management agencies. By integrating real-time communications, connected wearable technologies, and automated response capabilities, XSponse is providing communities with a more effective way of preparing for and responding to emergencies while improving coordination when every second matters.

Founded with the mission to Protect and Save Lives by Saving Seconds Post this

The investment provides the resources to advance development of its one-of-a-kind AI-powered security technology ecosystem and products, expand U.S. manufacturing, strengthen its engineering, sales, and customer relationship management teams, support nationwide deployment capabilities, build strategic partnerships, and enter new markets.

"This investment from Armory Capital represents more than capital. It is a powerful endorsement of our vision, strategy, technology, team, and the significant industry leadership opportunities ahead for XSponse." said Lee Mandel, Chief Executive Officer of XSponse. "We believe the future of public safety will be built on intelligent platforms that seamlessly connect people, devices, and responders through communications and wearable technologies. This investment accelerates our mission to protect and save lives by saving seconds."

XSponse has rapidly expanded its product portfolio and customer base, establishing itself as a leader in advanced security solutions and earning national media attention. Its comprehensive AI-powered platform integrates emergency response, communications, wearable safety devices, and connected technologies into a unified ecosystem, eliminating communication gaps, reducing human error, and providing first responders with complete real-time situational awareness during critical incidents.

"XSponse is uniquely positioned at the intersection of education, public safety, and critical communications. Few companies are as well prepared as XSponse to capitalize on the growth potential within this rapidly expanding market segment." said Brett Bean, Partner at Armory Capital. "The company has assembled an exceptional leadership team and has developed solutions that address significant safety issues facing schools, businesses, public venues, and communities. Addressing these challenges with technology is creating a significant opportunity for long term expansion and value creation for XSponse."

The demand for and spending on integrated security technologies across education, commercial, public safety, and government markets in the United States continues to increase annually. With growing customer adoption, a comprehensive AI-powered security technology ecosystem, and the support of Armory Capital, XSponse is strengthening its presence in the life safety and security technology marketplace. The company is focused on expanding its reach and delivering its advanced products and services to the organizations and communities that need them most.

"Countless hours of innovation, engineering, and teamwork created the technologies and products that earned the confidence of Armory Capital. With this strategic investment, we are powering our growth, expanding our capabilities, and continuing our mission to protect and save lives," said John Gehlsen, Chief Technology Officer of XSponse.

For more information about XSponse and its products visit XSponse.com.

About XSponse

XSponse is a Miami, Florida-based technology company dedicated to transforming public safety through intelligent automation, real-time communications, connected wearables, and integrated life safety solutions. The company's growing platform helps schools, government agencies, healthcare organizations, enterprises, and public safety professionals respond faster, communicate more effectively, and make better decisions during critical incidents. For more information, visit XSponse.com .

About Armory Capital

Armory Capital is a private investment firm that partners with exceptional management teams and invests long term in high-growth businesses to accelerate innovation, scale operations, and create lasting value. To learn more about the company visit ArmoryCap.com.

SOURCE XSPONSE