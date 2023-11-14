X_Stereotype Named Adweek's "AI Innovation of the Year"

Adweek has honored X_Stereotype in its inaugural AI Awards for revolutionizing creativity and workflow with the power of AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X_Stereotype , the world's first inclusion Operating System, is proud to announce it has won Adweek's AI Award in the "Innovation of the Year" category, honoring the most compelling and innovative use of AI by a company.

Adweek's first annual AI Awards honor pioneers in media and marketing using AI to solve problems, deliver on objectives, and drive revenue. X_Stereotype is an AI-powered platform that analyzes content through a lens of diversity and inclusion. Developed with a team of neuroscientists and psychologists, X_Stereotype's complex proprietary AI returns insights identifying racial bias and risk factors of any concept, script, campaign or message. X_Stereotype enables companies to make DE&I a business decision; one that results in profits and shareholder value.

Before X_Stereotype, the data to analyze multicultural audiences was deeply lacking. People of color have often been treated as a monolith. In marketing, diverse stories and perspectives must be included in the narrative and done authentically. Adweek's AI Innovation of the Year gives brands the keys to developing authentic relationships with multicultural audiences.

AI can be used as a scaled solution that addresses larger societal issues as well as business goals: Across every demographic, X_Stereotype's data indicates that there is a strong and positive correlation between purchasing intent and inclusion.

"Artificial intelligence has the transformative potential to usher in a new era of inclusivity in content creation and advertising: We're on a mission to remove bias from marketing and content. We've reached an age of DEI 2.0 where we'll see a new wave of inclusion that goes beyond simply ticking a box, because considering diversity and inclusion rewards both shareholders and our society," says Larry Adams, Founder and CEO of X_Stereotype. "We're so excited that our innovative use of AI has been honored by Adweek, and we look forward to continuing to create more equitable access and outcomes for marketers."

ABOUT X_STEREOTYPE

X_Stereotype combines data and complex proprietary AI, and thousands of in-person focus group conversations which turn out millions of data points to eliminate stereotypes and bias. X_Stereotype's proprietary AI provides marketers a scorecard on their ads – even able to analyze scripts and copy pre-production – on sentiment by race, intent to purchase by race, authenticity by race and more. And many of their analyses prove a high correlation between proper representation, lack of stereotypes, and purchase intent. In other words, emotional intelligence is profitable – and with over 4 million collective data points, marketers can rest assured that they not only have the right intentions in their creative, but the right execution as well. For more information visit https://xstereotype.com/

