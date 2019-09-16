Xstrahl Introduces Image-Guidance for Superficial and Orthovoltage Radiotherapy Systems

SUWANEE, Ga., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xstrahl, global leader in orthovoltage radiotherapy devices to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and dermatological conditions, is introducing advanced image-guidance capabilities for its range of treatment devices. The new XSight image-guidance system, which is today being introduced at the ASTRO (American Society for Therapeutic Radiation Oncology) meeting in Chicago, is a sleek and streamlined way of giving clinicians a better view of the targeted area during treatment.

"Our customers have been requesting image-guidance and we are pleased to be able to offer a smart and simple solution to meet their needs," says Adrian Treverton, Xstrahl's CEO. "Image-guidance enhances the precision of radiotherapy treatments by giving clinicians a real-time view of how the treatment is aligned to the targeted area, therefore enhancing the precision of the procedure."

The XSight image-guidance system is initially available as an optional extra for Xstrahl's 150kV and 200kV treatment systems and can be retrofitted to many of Xstrahl's global installed base of 700 systems. It is integrated with Xstrahl's Concerto oncology information system to enable fixed or moving images to be displayed before and after treatment.

Xstrahl's superficial and orthovoltage radiotherapy systems are used by hospitals and clinics worldwide to deliver effective treatments for skin cancer and benign conditions, as well as providing palliation for secondary lesions.

About Xstrahl Group

Xstrahl is a leading designer and manufacturer of superficial orthovoltage medical X-ray systems used in the treatment of cancers and dermatological disorders, as well as a pioneer in the development of advanced X–ray systems for pre-clinical radiation biology research. Headquartered in the UK with manufacturing facilities both in the UK and USA, Xstrahl operates globally through its international network of distributors.

