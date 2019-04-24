Xstrahl Introduces One-Stop Shop Treatment System for Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer

CAMBERLEY, England, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xstrahl Medical, global leader in superficial radiotherapy devices to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and dermatological conditions, is launching its latest superficial radiotherapy treatment system. The new Xstrahl 150 system will be the company's most comprehensive superficial system, offering clinicians the ability to treat the full range of non-melanoma skin cancer cases with optimum dose control.

The new Xstrahl 150 offers several features that enhance the capabilities of Xstrahl's current 150kV superficial system, including built-in dosimetry control, filter and applicator recognition and suitability for use with oval applicators. The energy range of the new Xstrahl 150 means that superficial lesions can be successfully treated – from basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma to keloid scars and dermatological conditions such as psoriasis.

"We've re-engineered the capabilities of our 150kV offering for skin cancer treatments," says Adrian Treverton, Xstrahl Group CEO. "The result is a one-stop-shop for all non-melanoma skin cancer cases, with optimum levels of dose control."

The new Xstrahl 150 system also offers enhanced manoeuvrability. The range and flexibility of movement in the treatment arm enables smooth adjustment and easy set up for each treatment field, whilst also ensuring that patient comfort is never compromised. The new Xstrahl 150 can be floor or ceiling mounted, making it easy to install alongside other equipment and adaptable where space is restricted.

About Xstrahl Group

Xstrahl is a leading designer and manufacturer of superficial orthovoltage medical X-ray systems used in the treatment of cancers and dermatological disorders. Headquartered in the UK with manufacturing facilities both in the UK and USA, Xstrahl operates globally through its international network of distributors.

