Xstrahl Launches the New SARRP Beamline for Proton, Photon, Carbon and Flash Pre-Clinical Experiments

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xstrahl Life Science, global leader in the development of advanced X–ray systems for pre-clinical radiation biology research, is launching its latest radiation research platform. The new SARRP beamline system is a fully comprehensive radiation research platform to be used with proton, photon, carbon and flash experiments, offering researchers an unparalleled level of imaging.

Extendable with the Xstrahl MuriGlo, the industry's first 3D bioluminescent optical imaging modality, the new SARRP beamline pairs seamlessly with beamline experiments allowing an innovative, yet reproducible imaging system. The new system enables researchers using beamline experiments to achieve better images than is allowed by any rival system.

"We've re-engineered the capabilities of our existing radiation research platform offering for highly demanding experimental beamline research," says Adrian Treverton, Xstrahl Group CEO. "The result is a platform capable of performing in increasingly popular area of research."

About Xstrahl Group

Xstrahl Life Sciences develops, manufactures and supplies systems for pre-clinical radiation research, including the Small Animal Radiation Research Platform (SARRP), the most advanced commercially available 3D image guided micro irradiator. Through collaboration with internationally renowned cancer researchers, Xstrahl has applied its extensive medical X-ray knowledge to develop a range of research focused products that help to advance the fundamental understanding of radiation biology. With facilities in the UK, USA and Germany, Xstrahl Life Sciences also offers stand-alone X-ray cabinets that enable safe and accurate irradiation of both in vitro and in vivo biological samples.

