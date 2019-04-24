CAMBERLEY, United Kingdom, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xstrahl, global leader in superficial radiotherapy devices to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and dermatological conditions, is spotlighting its full range of superficial/orthovoltage treatments systems and radiation research platforms at ESTRO 2019.

Xstrahl Spotlights Full Range of X-Ray Therapy and Radiation Research Systems at ESTRO 2019

"We look forward to seeing many of our colleagues, customers and channel partners at this year's premier European radiotherapy meeting," says Adrian Treverton, chief executive officer. "It's an exciting time at Xstrahl and we have some significant new product advances to talk about, so visit the Xstrahl booth to learn more about the world's most advanced superficial and radiation research systems."

The new Xstrahl 150 device will be the company's most comprehensive superficial system dedicated to skin cancer treatments, offering clinicians the ability to treat the full range of non-melanoma skin cancer cases with optimum dose control. It includes several features that enhance the capabilities of Xstrahl's current 150kV superficial system, including built-in dosimetry control, filter and applicator recognition and suitability for use with oval applicators.

Other products in Xstrahl's market-leading range of superficial and orthovoltage treatment systems – from the RADiant 80kV treatment system for dermatological applications to the powerful Xstrahl 300kV system for treating non-melanoma skin cancer, benign and palliative conditions – will also be spotlighted at the event.

Xstrahl's family of treatment planning and information management software products will also be on show, including DICOM and HL7-based connectivity options to third party oncology information databases such as ARIA and Mosaiq.

The Small Animal Radiation Research Platform (SARRP), is the most advanced commercially available 3D image guided micro irradiator and serves as the flagship system manufactured by Xstrahl. Through state-of-the-art image acquisition, reconstruction, and treatment planning, SARRP serves as a dynamic research tool for preclinical radiobiology research. The results of research carried out on SARRP systems in Oxford (UK), Dijon (France) and Munich (Germany) features in some of the key papers being presented at this year's ESTRO show.

