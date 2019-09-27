Xstrahl Spotlights RADiant Dual Modality Treatment System at Texas Dermatology 2019

SUWANEE, Ga., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xstrahl Medical, global leader in superficial radiotherapy devices to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and dermatological conditions, is featuring its RADiant treatment system at the Fall Texas Dermatology meeting in San Antonio, Texas, from September 27th-29th.

RADiant is a dual modality treatment system offering both superficial radiotherapy and electronic brachytherapy treatment options. Small, compact and typically with limited shielding requirements, if any, RADiant has been specifically designed for use by dermatologists.

Xstrahl

"RADiant expands the dermatologists' non-melanoma skin cancer treatment armamentarium with the latest dual modality radiotherapy technology," says Adrian Treverton, CEO of Xstrahl. "RADiant offers an extremely effective treatment option for when Moh's is not available, or the patient is unsuitable for surgery. Typically, treatment rooms don't require lead shielding, making it simple to incorporate into a dermatology office."

With the RADiant system, treatment delivery is fast, convenient and pain free. Patient visit time is kept to a minimum, typically 15 minutes including setup and treatment, leaving them free to continue with their normal daily activities. Advanced features such as illuminated halo applicators and an intuitive clinical dashboard provide physicians with meticulous control to deliver superior, surgical quality results.

About Xstrahl Group

Xstrahl is a leading designer and manufacturer of superficial orthovoltage medical X-ray systems used in the treatment of cancers and dermatological disorders. Headquartered in the UK with manufacturing facilities both in the UK and USA, Xstrahl operates globally through its international network of distributors.

