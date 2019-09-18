Xstrahl Supports Open Call for Animal Models in Radiotherapy Research

SUWANEE, Ga., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xstrahl is supporting an open call for original research articles and current reviews dedicated to the development and application of animal models in radiotherapy research for publication in Cancers.

Animal models are essential tools in radiotherapy research that have played critical roles in developing our understanding of tumor and normal tissue response. With recent advances in small animal irradiation techniques, preclinical imaging and genome editing, animal models continue to evolve to better recapitulate radiation response in humans.

These developments are allowing previously unimaginable experimental approaches to be used in the laboratory, and have much potential towards the development of biologically optimized treatment strategies.

Cancers, the peer reviewed open access journal, is requesting submissions for original research articles and current reviews dedicated to the development and application of animal models in radiotherapy research, such as those done on the Xstrahl Small Animal Radiation Research Platform.

"This special issue aims to highlight the state-of-the-art in modeling radiotherapy response in animal models, and to demonstrate the broad range of experimental approaches currently being explored. Importantly, we also aim to provide a critical discussion on the translational relevance of animal models and their potential to drive innovations in the clinic." Dr Karl Butterworth, guest editor.

To find out more, or to submit your research follow the link to Cancers Special Issue website. Please note the deadline is the 15th December 2019.

Xstrahl is issuing this press release to help promote scientific advances made on its systems.

About Xstrahl Group

Xstrahl Life Sciences develops, manufactures and supplies systems for pre-clinical radiation research, including the Small Animal Radiation Research Platform (SARRP), the most advanced commercially available 3D image guided micro irradiator. Through collaboration with internationally renowned cancer researchers, Xstrahl has applied its extensive medical X-ray knowledge to develop a range of research focused products that help to advance the fundamental understanding of radiation biology. With facilities in the UK, USA and Germany, Xstrahl Life Sciences also offers stand-alone X-ray cabinets that enable safe and accurate irradiation of both in vitro and in vivo biological samples.

