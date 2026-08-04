Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for August 2026

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on clinical trials, patient recruitment and retention, drug safety, laboratory technologies, pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain, commercialization and HEOR and preclinical research.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

Aug 20 - Advancing Precision Oncology with Biomarker-driven Strategies and Digital Data Solutions

Aug 25 - Transforming Chronic Disease Research Through Digital and Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions

Aug 26 - Reduce Live Study Risk With AI in eClinical Workflows

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

Aug 24 - Prevent Pharmacy Copay Misuse Before It Erodes Millions in GTN

DRUG SAFETY

Aug 4 - Standardizing Immune-Related AE Management in Global Oncology Trials

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

Aug 4 - Ultrasensitive Neuroimmune Biomarker Measurement for Translational Research and Therapeutic Development

Aug 12 - Accelerate Cell Culture Media Development with Automated Cell Analysis

Aug 25 - Accelerating Custom Spatial Proteomic Panel Development for New Biological Insights

Aug 26 - Cystic Fibrosis Screening: Laboratory Perspectives and Best Practices

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

Aug 5 - Boost Global Patient Recruitment with Applied AI

Aug 17 - Community-based Trial Delivery: Location, Trust and Convenience

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

Aug 18 - Improve Biologic Modalities Manufacturing for mAb Readiness

PRECLINICAL RESEARCH

Aug 26 - Accelerate Translational Research with Quantitative Image Analysis

Aug 27 - Navigating the Shift from Animal Testing to NAMs in Drug Development

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Soumya Shashikumar

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x272

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks